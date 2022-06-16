Mr. David Lee Stone

Mr. David Lee Stone , age 80, of Lindale, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022. He was born on February 6, 1942 in Hope, Indiana. He was the son of the late Lloyd Adam and Thelma Louise Mace Stone.

David served 26 years in the United States Air Force as an airman basic to a major he was a member of the hope Masonic Lodge of Indiana. He was an active member of the North Georgia Studabaker Drivers Club.

David worked with Polk and Haralson County disaster relief organization. He also had two master degrees from Clemson in accounting and economics. David loved serving those in need as well.

Mr. Stone is survived by his wife, Sharon Dalton Stone; sons, Pete Lee Stone (Cindy) and Paul Lawrence Stone; daughters, Donna Lynn Stone Patterson and Sarah Ashley Porter; brothers, Ernest Eugene Stone, Edwin Stone, and Edward Stone; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Stone is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mary Lou Collins Stone; and brother, Larry Wayne Stone.

A memorial service for Mr. David Lee Stone will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Cedartown, 101 N. College Street, Cedartown, GA 30125, at eleven o’clock in the morning with Rev. Wayne Benefield officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service at First Baptist Church.

A graveside service will also be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at four o’clock in the afternoon at Sumter Cemetery in Sumter, South Carolina will full military rites, 700 W. Oakland Avenue, Sumter, South Carolina 29153.

The family is accepting flowers; however, memorial donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Cedartown, or a charity of your choice.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mr. David Lee Stone.







