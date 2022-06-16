ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Tornado watch issued for Somerset County until 11 p.m. Thursday

By Dylan Johnson, The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rL4qc_0gD8fe5u00

A tornado watch has been issued for Somerset County communities Thursday until 11 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch at 2:45 p.m. for 42 Pennsylvania counties, including Somerset and surrounding counties.

The watch is in effect until 11 p.m. Weather radar shows the height of the storm will hit Somerset County between 6 and 8 p.m. A watch means meteorologists are seeing signs that could lead to a tornado. A warning means a tornado has been spotted.

"Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds 60 mph or greater and large hail exceeding one inch in diameter are probable this afternoon and will linger into tonight," the weather service said in a statement. "A few tornadoes are also possible. Have multiple ways to receive weather warnings today and tonight and have a safety and sheltering plan prepared."

Safe tornado sheltering locations include inner home bathrooms without windows, basements and center hallways. Go to a neighbor's house if these locations are not viable.

What's a downburst:Severe storm hits Somerset County

Parts of Somerset County were hit with a similar weather event earlier this week when a downburst destroyed trees and structures.

The most notable incident was a destroyed garage in the Eagle Ridge community in Brothersvalley Township.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Boil water notice issued in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Due to a main line break Saturday morning, some residents of Huntingdon County have been advised to boil their water. Walker Township Municipal Authority business office administrator Julie Johns said that repairs are being done but until then connections to Turkey Farm Road , Simon Fox Road and Orchard Road areas […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Culvert construction projects scheduled for Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a culvert construction project for Route 4004. Thursday, June 23, the construction will begin to replace culverts in Stonycreek, Lincoln and Quemahoning townships. On Thursday, a detour will be placed for the work on Route 4004 (Bicycle Road) bridge over the Beaver Dam […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

BUSY WEEKEND CONTINUES FOR FIREFIGHTERS

Indiana County’s firefighters have been busy this weekend. After answering about a dozen calls Friday and early Saturday, Marion Center firefighters were dispatched last night for a brush fire along Dogwood Circle at Nastase Street, off Route 85 in Rayne Township. On their social media, the fire company shared...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

One dead, one injured in head-on collision

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person died and another was flown to a local hospital after a crash overnight in Westmoreland County. The Westmoreland County Coroner's office says 25 year-old David Ott of Perryopolis Borough, Fayette County, died after the Chevrolet Sonic he was driving eastbound on Interstate 70 near mile marker 53 in South Huntingdon Township was struck head-on by a Pontiac Vibe traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes just after midnight Sunday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Somerset County, PA
Government
City
Somerset, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Somerset County, PA
WOWK 13 News

Lewis County Sheriff details I-79 shooting

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Since the identity of Thursday’s Interstate 79 shooter, Matthew Brevosky of Grindstone, Pennsylvania, has been released and Upshur County Chief Deputy Coffman who was shot during the incident is expected to make a full recovery, the story seems to be turning its last pages. To fill in the gaps, 12 News […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: June 17-19

Faire Wynds Entertainment will present a living history program entitled “Scoundrel’s Alley” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Compass Inn Museum, along Route 30 in Laughlintown. A troupe of four historical re-enactors will portray rogues, paupers and other undesirable figures, bringing to life...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warnings#Tornado Watch#Weather Radar
WTAJ

Hometown Bank opening new branch in Saxton

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Hometown Bank is expanding its services to the people of Bedford County, adding its sixth branch to Saxton borough. Banks and county officials broke ground on their site Friday afternoon. The new site is located next to the Saxton Market on Main Street. President and CEO of Hometown Beth Manges said this […]
SAXTON, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Driver Injured in One-Vehicle Crash in Work Zone on Route 53

BECCARIA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, a one-vehicle crash occurred on Friday morning on State Route 53 in a work zone. Police say the accident happened around 6:46 a.m., on Friday, June 17, on State Route 53 (Glen Hope Blvd.), in Beccaria Township, Clearfield County, involving 51-year-old Joel T. Ross, of Altoona.
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WTAJ

Crews on scene of house fire in Hollidaysburg

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Hollidaysburg. The fire was reported at a home along Jackson Street and it is currently unknown if anyone was injured. Details are limited but WTAJ has a crew on scene.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wooden Door Winery's Allegheny Township location for sale

A popular winery in Allegheny Township is up for sale. Wooden Door Winery at 4087 Greenwood Road opened in 2010. Husband and wife wine-making team and co-owners Jeff and Krissy Pollick have a message for all of their loyal customers:. “We are open. We are not closing,” said Krissy Pollick...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
WTAJ

Serious Jefferson County ATV crash with child leads to charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An ATV crash that left a young boy in the hospital with serious injuries last year has a Westmoreland County man facing felony child endangerment charges, according to state police. Police report that after talking to a witness at the scene, Jeremy Miller, 32 crashed the ATV he was driving on […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Oz makes multiple stops at Central PA businesses

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, made multiple stops in the Central PA region including popular Altoona diner Tom and Joe’s and Johnstown grocery store Market Basket. Oz visited the stops Wednesday to talk about how inflation has been affecting local businesses and how gas prices have been harming […]
ALTOONA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Catholic Diocese of Greensburg stages first-ever car show

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Just in time for Father's Day: the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg held its first-ever car show.It started at noon today at Christ Our Shepherd Center in Greensburg.The event was free, and there were family-friendly activities, crafts for kids, and a Father's Day blessing.All the proceeds will go to help people in need, including those impacted by the war in Ukraine.
GREENSBURG, PA
The Daily American

The Daily American

908
Followers
1K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy