Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). Join us for an 8 mile loop with 2500' elevation gain beginning on the Brook Trail. We follow this trail for 3.6 miles to the summit. This hike is considered moderate with the first ledge reached at 3 miles. The views will be excellent! After lunch at the summit, we will descend the Liberty Trail back to the parking lot. Our pace will be set by the slowest hiker and we request that you have had progressive mileage and elevation this Spring.

