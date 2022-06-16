Free On-Demand Webinar: How to Remain Competitive in a Macroeconomic Climate

Click here to read the full article. Just more than half of the financial chiefs surveyed for a Deloitte report think the North American economy is in good shape. This content is for SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalCould Diesel Fuel Be Retail's Achilles Heel? Week AheadJD Sports Says 'Key Footwear Styles' Harder to GetGuess Joins Mango, Prada in Using Finance to Further SustainabilityBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy

RETAIL ・ 39 MINUTES AGO