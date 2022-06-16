Disability Network Northern Michigan Celebrates Their First Accessible Recreation Day

Today the Disability Network Northern Michigan celebrated their first Accessible Recreation Day at the Grand Traverse Civic Center.

There were many organizations that joined in on the fun, including Norte, the Dream Team, Spirit Club, Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes, TART Trails and more!

This inclusive event featured some fun adaptive recreation activities for the whole family. Visitors were able to try out adaptive bikes, exercises, bocce ball and bowling, a new Track Chair program, and SPIRIT club activities were among the many things to enjoy and learn about.

Follow the Disability Network Northern Michigan on Facebook, HERE.