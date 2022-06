BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canadian investor Harry Stinson is ready to get to work on the conversion of a former Wonder Bread factory on the East Side with a new vision for the site. Stinson, through his 356 Fougeron Inc. affiliate, has owned the 198,600-square-foot complex since September 2020, when he paid $897,000 for the building. He had planned to convert the nearly century-old building at 356 Fougeron St. into market-rate apartments as part of $30 million project.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO