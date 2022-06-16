Hot Package #2: Buyers Spark To Nick Stoller Wedding Comedy Package With Reese Witherspoon & Will Ferrell Attached

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell are attached to star in an untitled wedding comedy that will be scripted and directed by Nick Stoller. He directed the upcoming Universal Pictures comedy Bros , which Judd Apatow produces, and which Stoller co-wrote with Billy Eichner. UTA is handling the auction and there are multiple offers on the table for the package. Witherspoon is coming off the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, and Ferrell last starred in Eurovision and is filming the Barbie movie.

That means two strong packages that will sell for sure, the other being the Kat Coiro-directed buddy comedy with Nick Jonas and Glen Powell. These deals should be done by early next week. Stay tuned.