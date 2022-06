San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan believes quarterback Trey Lance can overcome heightened expectations ahead of his second year in the league. "The biggest thing with Trey that people have to realize is he is younger," Shanahan said during a State of the Franchise event. "He has more horsepower inside of him than I think he even knows of. Just from the whole talent, but also what he's made of, how intelligent he is. I think he's going to be able to overcome adversity."

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO