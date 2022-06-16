ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Biden says new shipping costs law may help tame inflation

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZ0bM_0gD8cZjm00

President Joe Biden signed legislation Thursday meant to lower the cost of shipping goods across oceans, a move the White House says will help ease logistical costs for retailers that have remained high since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and helped fuel record inflation.

The Ocean Shipping Reform Act passed unanimously by the Senate via voice vote in March after winning bipartisan House support. It empowers the Federal Maritime Commission to investigate late fees charged by carriers while prohibiting ocean carriers and marine terminals from refusing to fill available cargo space.

The president also has stressed that a concentration of corporate shipping power in the hands of a few large companies has fed higher shipping costs in ways that hurt businesses and exacerbate problems with inflation.

“These carriers made $190 billion in profit in 2021, seven times higher than the year before,” Biden said. “The cost got passed on, as you might guess, directly to consumers, sticking it to American families and businesses because they could.”

The Federal Reserve this week raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point, the largest bump since 1994, after data released last week showed U.S. inflation rose in May to a four-decade high of 8.6%.

“People know that prices are too high and we have to do something, and this was one of the obvious culprits," said Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar , who cosponsored the law with South Dakota Republican Sen. John Thune. "There’s a lot of things, but this was pretty glaring.”

Klobuchar, who attended the signing, said U.S. exporters saw their prices to access shipping containers increase by at least four times during the past two years of the pandemic.

The new measures should prompt shippers to quickly lower costs, Klobuchar said. But if not, lawmakers could take further steps — including examining antitrust exemptions.

“If I were them, I would take great heed at the unanimous vote in the Senate, the strong vote in the House, that we could act very soon if they don't start being fair,” Klobuchar said. “If they keep their prices so high and don't respond to the needs in our country, I think you will see legislation, more legislation, in the mix.”

Comments / 6

nanarue
2d ago

If Biden had anything to do with it we will be paying more and waiting longer for our goods. Ih yeah he messed that up too! Well...is he not the biggest disappointment ever!

Reply
2
competition is good
2d ago

This man couldn’t solve a problem if his life depended on it… I almost feel bad for him

Reply(2)
4
Related
CNBC

Trump's Air Force One paint scheme scrapped by Biden

Trump, who left office in January 2021, wanted to change it to red, white and blue. The Air Force determined the design would create too much heat for the presidential aircraft, a U.S. official said on Friday. The Biden administration will scrap a paint scheme for Air Force One proposed...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying Canada’s new gun laws could spark Russian invasion

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has made a novel argument against Canada’s proposed new gun control legislation: It invites a Russian invasion.“Trudeau foolishly completely ignores how taking guns away from his people makes his country weak and vulnerable to being invaded and easily taken over by another stronger country,” the US congresswoman opined on Twitter. “Like, perhaps Russia, who is very angry at America right now.”Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, introduced the legislation on Monday in the wake of last week’s deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The bill would ban the sale and purchase of handguns, effectively capping their...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John Thune
Fox News

Biden slammed for claiming there's 'no rational basis' for 9mm bullets: ‘We’re banning handguns now?’

President Biden faced a new round of backlash on Twitter for his comments on gun control legislation and 9mm ammo on Memorial Day. Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Biden told about his efforts to work on gun control legislation with Republicans in Congress following the deadly Uvalde school shooting. While Biden admitted that his executive options are limited, he suggested that 9mm bullets have no "rational basis" to be used for self-defense.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden first president to say Americans 'are wrong': Ari Fleischer

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer asserted that President Biden is the first president to say while in office that "the American people are wrong" Tuesday on "Hannity." FLEISCHER: It just shows how out of touch and out to lunch the Biden administration is when it comes to what's on the minds of the American people. Joe Biden's not the first president, Sean, who's been running in an economy or in a country where the overwhelming majority of the people think the country is on the wrong track, things are bad. But he's the first president to run by saying that the American people are wrong.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Three things Biden has done that increased gas prices

Average gas prices recently passed $5 per gallon nationwide, setting a new record. This is bad news for workers' budgets, and since it's happening under President Joe Biden’s watch, it's bad news for the Democratic Party’s electoral prospects. The White House has tried to deflect blame for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Shipping#Oceans#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#American#The Federal Reserve#Democratic
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Reuters

In blow to Biden climate goals, Entergy shuts nuclear power plant

May 20 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp (ETR.N) said on Friday it has permanently shut a nuclear power station in Michigan despite a Biden administration plan to rescue plants like it because they generate electricity virtually free of carbon emissions. Entergy closed the 800-Megawatt Palisades plant in Michigan that had operated...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

The Independent

703K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy