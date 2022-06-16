ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky utility company keeping up with heatwave power demands

 3 days ago

The heat wave affecting Kentucky is expected to break this weekend. But don’t get too used to it, because temperatures are projected to reach up close to 100 degrees next week. Daniel Lowry is with Kentucky Utilities and Louisville Gas and Electric. He said the utility company can keep up with demand currently. Lowry noted KU customers can help lessen demand and save money by raising their thermostat level.“Lot of folks they like to have their home at 68 or 70. Can you put it up to 75 because if it’s 95 or a hundred degrees outside with the heat index, 75 in your home is going to feel real nice, I would think,” said Lowry.Lowry said moving the thermostat one degree warmer can mean a 4% reduction in the cooling portion of the bill. The KU LG-and E representative said the systemwide demand Wednesday was at just over 63 hundred megawatts. Lowry noted the record-high demand came in August of 2010 at nearly 72 hundred megawatts.Lowry added that continued high demand can test the delivery of electricity.“It does cause a little bit of stress but it’s nothing at this point that we can’t handle. And so, you may have cases where we have to take some other measures, but at this point, we’re in good shape. I mean we have plenty of generation capacity,” said Lowry.Lowry said ongoing infrastructure upgrades include new wiring, poles, and circuit breakers. He said utility customers can help lessen the shock of a larger bill next month by raising the thermostat a bit, making sure the HVAC system air filter is good, and pulling drapes and blinds shut. Lowry said there have been no major heat-related outages thus far.

