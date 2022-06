There is a stillness about the farm this morning. The sow, her litter weaned, lies half-hidden in elderflower shade, snout resting on her front trotters like a dog. The cattle, sleek and fat, their calves now sturdy, have settled beneath the beech trees along the river. Despite plentiful rain, this remains low and moves with the same languid spirit. I alone am purposeful, garden fork in one hand, scythe in the other.

