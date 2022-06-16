ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia City Council ups TIF recommendation

By Editor
Leader-Union
 3 days ago

The Vandalia City Council agreed to up the percentage on a new TIF recommendation during its meeting Monday evening. In a 3-3 decision, with Mayor Ricky Gottman making the tie-breaking vote, the council approved the amended recommendation for a new TIF agreement. Drake Thompson, who owns the Turning Leaf,...

