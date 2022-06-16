ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Richie Shazam is building a trans utopia

Mic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ship of Theseus is a classic philosophical thought experiment about identity. There are many variations, but they usually pose the same question: If you replace an object’s parts one by one until nothing original is left, is it still the same object? The concept came to mind recently as I...

www.mic.com

Comments / 17

Roland
2d ago

Shazam how about you go to Kansas look up Dorothy borrow her shoes put them on tap the heals three good times while tapping say I wanna go home because I think your letter not even in the alfabet.

Reply
3
Jan Bengston
2d ago

What a demonic photo. The METAVERSE has already started that. Sorry, find something else to do.

Reply
4
Ragnar Lothrum
2d ago

Great! Build your utopia far far away and take all of the other sugar plum fairies and unicorns with you.

Reply(1)
3
The Independent

John Legend says Black people need to own ‘narrative’ of their stories as he condemns battle over books

John Legend has said that Black people need to own the “narrative” of their own stories as he condemned the ongoing battle over schoolbooks across the country.Speaking on stage alongside civil rights leader Rev Al Sharpton and New York film director Spike Lee at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday night, the singer warned that there is an effort to “sanitise” the stories and struggles of Black people.“It matters that we’re able to tell our own stories,” he said on the eve of Juneteenth.“Basically if we don’t have control of our own narrative and can’t tell our own...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
HURST, TX
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NBC News

Trans activist 'Mama Gloria' Allen dies at 76

Gloria Allen, a Black transgender icon and activist who dedicated her life to Chicago’s trans community, died on Monday at the age of 76. Allen — also known as “Mama Gloria” — is believed to have died peacefully while asleep in her Chicago apartment at an LGBTQ senior residence home, according to a statement from Luchina Fisher, who directed a documentary about Allen in 2020.
CHICAGO, IL
Rolling Stone

Sorry to Be the One to Say It, but Ryan Gosling Is Giving Major Cringe as Ken in ‘Barbie’

Click here to read the full article. To say we’re ready for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is an understatement. Margot Robbie looks gorgeous as the film’s protagonist, and Gerwig’s Lady Bird and Little Women were Oscar-nominated masterpieces. But on Wednesday, Warner Brothers released the first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken. And it’s giving full camp, full cringe. We’re not sure how Mattel is going to feel about this. With his platinum locks, light-wash denim vest, and Calvin Klein-inspired underwear peeking over his low-rise jeans, we’re already lining up therapy appointments for the nightmares this is sure to give us. La La Land homeboy looks like one of those...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Viola Davis Slams Hollywood ‘Escapism,’ Is Sick of Characters Who ‘Become Bobble Heads’

Click here to read the full article. Having starred in everything from Oscar-winning August Wilson adaptations to superhero movies and network dramas, Viola Davis has lots of thoughts about what it takes to get a project greenlit in Hollywood. Speaking at the Produced By Conference on Saturday (via Variety), Davis opened up about how a lack of quality roles for Black actors prompted her and her husband Julius Tennon to launch their own production company, JuVee Productions, and how social media’s outsized influence on the entertainment industry ultimately hurts artists. “Social media has taken over the defining of this art form,” she...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Neighbours star discusses tragic death story for first time

Neighbours spoilers follow. Some devastating scenes are about to air in Neighbours when young Hendrix Greyson dies following his lung transplant operation. It is a cruel blow for the teen who has only just got married to the love of his life, Mackenzie. Ahead of the storyline's sad conclusion, Ben Turland has been chatting about what it was like to film the shocking story.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Parents accuse Ezra Miller of brainwashing, assaulting daughter: 'My family is living a nightmare'

Ezra Miller's legal troubles mount as more disturbing claims are hurled at the 29-year-old The Flash star. The parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes claim in court documents that Miller began grooming their daughter at age 12 and supplied Tokata with alcohol, marijuana and LSD. They are seeking a protective order as Tokata apparently dropped out of school and fled with them to Hawaii, where the actor has been arrested multiple times.
CELEBRITIES
wolbbaltimore.com

A Letter From A Black Man To America

It’s been two years since I watched George Floyd lose his life at the hands of the police and I need to be honest with you, I am not healed one bit. It still feels like it was yesterday. As a Black man in America, I am forced to...
SOCIETY
Hello Magazine

Fans are seriously shocked over jaw-dropping series Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

Netflix's latest true-crime offering comes in the form of Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, a four-part documentary delving into the secret polygamous section of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) – a denomination of Mormonism – and it seems fans have been left shocked after watching.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ LGBT Content in ‘Lightyear’ Is So Controversial: I Want Representation to ‘Be the Norm’

No big deal. Chris Evans wishes that the decision to include LGBTQ+ characters in his new film, Lightyear, didn't cause so much controversy. "It’s nice, and it’s wonderful, it makes me happy [to have such inclusion]," the Avengers star, 41, told Variety on Monday, June 13, when asked about Pixar's decision to reinstate a same-sex […]
MOVIES
yr.media

History Made: Transgender Barbie Has Arrived!

Mattel recently released a Barbie doll based on Laverne Cox, marking the first time a doll has been inspired by a transgender woman. The $40 doll features Cox in a red gown over a sparkly catsuit, according to Glamour. It’s been her dream to work with Barbie, expressing excitement about seeing the doll on shelves.
SOCIETY
WEKU

Meghan Stabile, promoter who united jazz and hip-hop, dead at 39

Meghan Stabile, a promoter, presenter and producer whose impassioned advocacy helped spark a resurgence of mainstream interest in jazz, particularly among young artists and audiences of color, died on Sunday, June 12 in Valrico, Fla. She was 39. Bikbaye Inejnema, who served as her counselor over the last three years,...
VALRICO, FL

