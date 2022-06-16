SCTCC and GREAT Theatre partner to provide technical theater degree

St. Cloud Technical and Community College and GREAT Theatre are partnering to provide a pathway for a two-year associate degree in technical theatre starting this fall.

The technical theatre practicum is designed to provide students with real-world learning opportunities. In this two-year degree program, students will complete the Minnesota Transfer Curriculum at SCTCC as well as build a foundation in technical theatre through practicum experiences with GREAT.

According to GREAT Theatre, its collaborative program with SCTCC is the only one of its kind in the state and only a handful of programs that exist in the U.S.

Students in the program will practice and demonstrate the technical disciplines of theatre (like costumes, lighting, sound and stage management) during GREAT productions. By the end of the two-year program, students will demonstrate mastery in one self-selected area of focus that they would have already had hands-on experience in.

According to GREAT Theatre Education Director Kendra Norton Dando and Dr. Hillary Vermillion of SCTCC, who both designed the program, graduates will be qualified to work in not only theatre but also concert arenas, convention centers, amusement parks, cruise lines, hotels, casinos and motion picture studios.

Students could transfer into any four-year degree program in the Minnesota State system with their AA degree.

“I am excited about the new technical theatre practicum AA program. It opens up another avenue for community members to explore their interest, hone their skills and pursue careers in the arts, in addition to the theatre transfer pathway SCTCC offers,” said Dr. Emmanuel Awuah, vice president of academic affairs. “The strong campus-arts community partnership in support of this new program attests not only to its viability, but also demonstrates the collaboration necessary to sustain it for the long haul.”

When being asked about he process of getting the program approved by the Minnesota State college system, Vermillion said “lots of patience and lots of paper work.” Given that the only other models of this program being practiced its outside the state, very few people in the college system are familiar with it, which added to why approval took so long. Dando also added that the practicum idea was first brought up in July 2020, so the last two years was mainly focused on design.

In GREAT Theatre's upcoming season, students could be working on productions such as Irving Berlin’s "White Christmas," Langston Hughes’ "Black Nativity," Agatha Christie’s "Murder on the Orient Express," and more.

“Because of how the degree is built, there’s great flexibility,” Dando said. The program is designed to be transferable so if someone starts the program but loses interest in the topic, they can pursue their education on anything else because they would have obtained the credits to do so.

“If you love the arts and you want to try out the arts but you don’t want to be the actor on stage, then this is the program for you.” Vermillion said.