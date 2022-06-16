ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

What a long COVID diagnosis means when your doctor knows little more than Google

By Eric Schank
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CYk4o_0gD8WT0e00

Last December, like millions of Americans, I contracted a decidedly mild case of COVID-19. Months later, when bruise-like lesions developed on my toes, I was baffled. In the media, the condition has been called "COVID toes," but it took me months to connect the dots. Many long haulers — people with post-COVID conditions — likely have yet to make the connection.

Medical experts now believe COVID-19 can trigger a variety of conditions colloquially referred to as long COVID. On its website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes fatigue, trouble breathing, difficulty thinking, changes in smell and taste, and muscular pain. However, most conditions associated with long COVID are not unusual enough to be distinct.

"When people have long recovery periods or never really returned to normal, they enter into this mystery diagnosis world where the pattern doesn't fit something anyone's ever seen before," Cardiologist Dr. Harlan Krumholz told Salon in an interview. "And no one knows what to do about it."

* * *

Loss of smell and COVID toes were peculiar enough to grab headlines, and eventually, led many to realize that their odd symptoms were connected to a previous COVID diagnosis. Therein lies a critically terrifying aspect of long COVID: When it comes to seemingly disconnected conditions like brain fog and COVID toe, many people are unaware that these afflictions are connected to a cough they had weeks or months ago. Now, as society moves away from testing and more cases go unnoticed, the peculiarities of long COVID mean that many are unaware that a grab-bag of conditions they are experiencing are connected to mild COVID cases from long ago — meaning that huge numbers of people may remain undiagnosed.

Many people who described their long COVID symptoms to medical professionals found themselves ignored or dismissed. For others, like myself, the mystery around long COVID leads to anxiety, particularly given how medical experts simply do not have the answers. Could the mechanism that leads to one apparent but relatively minor irritation be causing other damage to my body?

As health officials give in to a populace that wants to move on from the pandemic, we are still largely in the dark about long COVID, and funding from Congress for research has shrunk significantly, according to Dr. Krumholz.

"It's a moment in time in which people are hopeful that this all just goes away," he said. "We're left with a lot of uncertainty about a lot of people who are suffering, and we're moving far too slowly to try to fill the gaps."

* * *

When I started to seriously consider I might have scurvy, I went to the internet for help. As it turned out, my fruit consumption habits were probably not a factor in my symptoms. A quick WebMD diagnosis revealed that I had chilblains, a rare condition associated with Raynaud's syndrome, which is a vascular disorder. Raynaud's is typically genetic, but it can also be triggered by certain infections, like COVID-19.

Still, it was bizarre enough that I did get a professional opinion. That opinion turned out to be exactly that: an opinion, meaning confirmation and little else. At the Cleveland Clinic, the doctor who examined me said it was only her third case of long COVID. She was sympathetic but could offer nothing beyond visual confirmation and a recommendation of hydrocortisone to treat the irritation.

Prior to recognition from the medical establishment, frustrated long COVID sufferers banded together to get their attention. One video from a group of survivors called LongCovidSOS, posted on YouTube, apparently struck a chord. The World Health Organization invited the responsible group to a meeting in October 2021, in which advocates made their case for an investigation into a condition that, at the time, was still misunderstood.

Want more health and science stories in your inbox? Subscribe to Salon's weekly newsletter The Vulgar Scientist.

Meanwhile, some doctors who had observed peculiar symptoms following COVID-19 infections conducted their own studies from largely anecdotal evidence. At Yale, Dr. Krumholz is investigating potential avenues to mitigate negative outcomes of long COVID. Anecdotal evidence suggests that vaccines actually may be one such solution.

Leading the Alberta Health Services COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Group, Dr. Lynora Saxinger, like many medical professionals, worries about the impact COVID-19 infections have down the line. However, for her vast discrepancies in research complicate matters. The most extreme reports suggesting "there's gonna be an absolute tsunami of devastation in the population"

"If you look at the available information about post-COVID conditions, it is all over the map," she added.

While some studies minimize personal accounts of long COVID, and other studies conversely hint at extremely high risk, Saxinger asserted that "the truth is generally somewhere in the middle."

In part, this discrepancy is a matter of skewed statistics. One recent study in Nature suggested COVID-19 infection increased the risk of heart disease. Mount Sinai rehabilitation expert Dr. David F. Putrino told Medical News Today the findings concerned long COVID could lead to a "mass-disabling event." The study however, was limited by data, which came from the department of Veterans Affairs. Although experts analyzed a large cohort of subjects, they were mostly white, male veterans.

Sample populations have also often been oversaturated with the most severe cases of COVID-19. Much of the data we have on long COVID comes from hospitals and from long haulers that were infected prior to vaccinations.

For example, National Institutes of Health (NIH) reported that vascular damage could lead to lasting brain damage, but only a small group of deceased hospital patients were analyzed. Saxinger suggests that cognitive decline may be more psychosomatic than studies have let on, but further research is needed to determine that.

"We actually are all in our own heads and our heads are part of our health," she told Salon, underscoring the risk of sounding dismissive. "The basis of these conditions might not be all due to the virus."

Researchers know far less about the long term impact of COVID-19 when symptoms are mild, Saxinger explained. That's why Dr. Krumholz has also been mounting a study that would analyze a wider swath of the population. Such research may yield not only answers but also potential avenues to alleviate symptoms.

According to Krumholz, different clusters of symptoms may be the result of entirely different mechanisms of the virus, and findings could actually yield discoveries about the impacts of other viruses as well. Inflammation, vascular damage, and even persistence of the virus itself have been implicated, but it could be years before we have a clear picture of how long COVID works and are able to treat it effectively.

"The more we start getting large numbers of people to study and treating them like partners in these studies, returning information, working together, holding hands, the faster we can make progress, but we need to really get that done as soon as we can," he concluded.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Does polycystic ovary syndrome put women at higher risk of developing additional medical conditions

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is the most common endocrine disorder in women of reproductive age. In a study published in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica, women with PCOS were more likely than other women to also be diagnosed with migraine, hypertension, tendinitis, osteoarthritis, and endometriosis.  Affected women were also using medications more often and reported their own health to be poorer than women without PCOS. 
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Holding Hands#Alberta Health Services#Americans#Cardiologist
marriage.com

20 Shocking Signs You Mean Nothing To Him

It’s concerning when the love of your life starts acting strangely. Does he seem to be always somewhere else when you’re with him? Perhaps he’s even downright rude. The signs you mean nothing to him can start subtly. They might not be visible initially, but they can still be real. It would be best if you now decided whether you’re wasting your time.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Medical News Today

What are the early symptoms of a brain tumor?

Brain tumors can cause both physical and mental symptoms. The symptoms can differ depending on the type, location, and stage of the tumor. Common signs and symptoms of a brain tumor include:. headache episodes. vision problems. mood changes. personality changes. This article looks at various symptoms of brain tumors, symptoms...
CANCER
Colleen Sheehy Orme

It's Narcissism but No One Believes You

You're with a narcissist but no one believes you. They think you're unhappy, uptight, overreacting, or a bitter ex. They think you are unforgiving, can't get over things, or have a need to complain. It would be easier if you didn't care. But you do care. You need to know you're not losing your mind.
psychologytoday.com

4 Strategies to Manage a Narcissistic Partner

Managing your narcissistic partner is an active process. Being clear about who you are, having a voice, knowing your limits, and setting boundaries can help you manage a narcissistic partner. If you are being emotionally abused it is time to strongly consider moving on. The DSM describes narcissistic personality disorder...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Medical News Today

What to know about synthetic opioids

Synthetic opioids derive from human-made chemicals, unlike naturally occurring opioids, which come from opium poppy plants. Some laboratories make prescription synthetic opioids for medical use, but others make illegal versions for recreational use. Synthetic opioids affect the brain in the same way as natural opioids, meaning that they produce the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
psychologytoday.com

Narcissistic Abuse Takes a Terrible Toll

Narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) affects approximately 5% of the population. While social media has been blamed for an increase in narcissistic tendencies, these aren’t indicative of an NPD diagnosis. Narcissists can inflict great emotional and psychological harm on their partners, parents, and children. As social media has made all...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WebMD

The Long Journey to a Diagnosis Comes to an End

In the back of my mind, I wanted the doctor to be wrong. I wanted my diagnosis to stay a torn meniscus. Anything else seemed more complicated and more to deal with. But his instincts were right, and the second MRI came back with no tear in my knee. Is it possible it healed between the time of the first MRI and the second? Presumably possible, but highly unlikely.
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Rheumatoid Arthritis Differential Diagnosis

Part of diagnosing rheumatoid arthritis (RA) involves ruling out other conditions that mimic RA, such as fibromyalgia, Lyme disease, and osteoarthritis. Diagnosis involves a physical examination, a review of medical history, blood work, and imaging studies. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a type of inflammatory arthritis. RA causes chronic inflammation that...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

Early Diagnosis and Putting a Name to My Condition Prevented an Early Death

Some of the best advice I’ve ever heard boils down to this simple idea: Naming something doesn’t give it power, it gives us power. When a small-town family doctor told me, at the age of 20, that I had high cholesterol that was clearly hereditary -- based on my father’s and brother’s early deaths from heart attacks -- I was initially shocked. I had no symptoms and thus no reason to suspect my LDL, or bad cholesterol, was as alarmingly high as it turned out to be.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EverydayHealth.com

16 Conditions Commonly Mistaken for Multiple Sclerosis

Getting a correct diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS) can be a challenge. In fact, a study published in May 2019 in the journal Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders suggested that nearly 1 in 5 people with other neurologic conditions are mistakenly diagnosed with MS. These errors in diagnosis likely result...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Main Cause of Multiple Sclerosis?

According to numerous studies, multiple sclerosis (MS) is a multifactorial disease with autoimmune, genetic, and environmental triggers. MS is an inflammatory, neurodegenerative and autoimmune disease that affects the brain and spinal cord constituting the central nervous system (CNS). Within the CNS, immune system dysfunction causes inflammation that damages the fatty...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EverydayHealth.com

Katherine Wilemon Had a Heart Attack at 39 — Early Diagnosis Could Have Prevented It

On a sunny June day in her Los Angeles garden, it was finally happening. Katherine Wilemon was having a heart attack. It was 2007 and Wilemon had recently celebrated her 39th birthday. She had just set a planter down, which she had moved across her yard, when she felt a distinct, crushing chest pain that radiated down her right arm. Despite the pain missing her left arm — a quintessential sign of a heart attack — Wilemon knew to call the ambulance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
132K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy