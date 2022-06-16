ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, IL

Griggsville Man Arrested For Failure To Register As Sex Offender, Acting Under Alias on Social Media

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pike County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man yesterday after he was caught operating under an alias on a social media site as a convicted sex offender. Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood...

Schuyler County Judge Dies in Vehicle vs. Bicycle Collision

A well-known Schuyler County Judge was killed in a vehicle vs. bicycle collision late this morning. The Illinois State Police District 20 reports that a red 2010 Chevy Silverado driven by 73 year old Charlie D. Coffey of Rushville was traveling northbound on Adams Road near Illinois Route 100 just north of Frederick. A teal Marin bicycle ridden by 42 year old Ramon M. Escapa was also traveling northbound in the same location at 9:56AM Sunday morning.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, IL
Wanted Man out of Cass County Arrested After Police Standoff, Connection to Possibly Missing Person Case out of Belleville

The Montgomery County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office arrested a man formerly from Cass County, Illinois after a police standoff at a residence in Bellflower, Missouri yesterday. Fox 2 News reports that 40 year old Charles L. Story, formerly of Beardstown, was arrested after an anonymous tip lead Montgomery County, Missouri Sheriff’s Deputies to a residence on Elm Street in Bellflower, Missouri. At 3:47PM yesterday, police got permission to search the home and found Story barricaded in a hidden room. He told them he was armed and injured after being shot in the leg a few days ago. The wanted man also threatened to shoot anyone who tried to enter the room and then himself.
CASS COUNTY, IL
Jacksonville Man Tosses Loaded Weapon, Swallows Drugs While Fleeing Police

A Jacksonville man remains behind bars on several charges this morning after he fled from police last night. A Jacksonville Police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 300 block of Anna Street at approximately 9:00 last night when the vehicle took off from the officer. According to...
Hood Named 2022 Illinois FFA President

A 2022 graduate of Schuyler-Industry High School has been named the 2022 Illinois FFA President. Rachel Hood secured the honor as the Illinois FFA Convention wrapped up in Springfield today in a vote by the more than 5,000 members who attended. Hood told RFD Today’s Jim Taylor it’s an honor...
ILLINOIS STATE
Jacksonville Verizon Retail Store Officially Open for Business

Jacksonville’s newest cellular retail store is officially open for business. The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce held an official grand opening ribbon cutting this morning at the new Verizon Wireless retail store located at 1699 West Morton Avenue in the former home of Title Max and Easy Street Lounge. The...
JACKSONVILLE, IL

