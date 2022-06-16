ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Womans Club--Leave A Legacy

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSat. (July 23, 2022) 5:30-8:30PM "The Legacy Continues" as the Womans Club (221 E. College St.) celebrates 106-years of promoting literacy, history and women's rights. This group started the county's first public library at this. Built in 1856, the beautiful Italianate...

Saturday, June 18, was “Freedom Day”, a street fair that culminated the annual three-day Juneteenth Festival organized by Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation’s Vonchelle Stembridge. This year the street fair stretched out for three blocks in front of Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center, instead of the usual one block, allowing for more craft and community vendors, more dancing and music, and more food vendors.
Graceful GEMS held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 3475 Bradyville Pike located at the New Beginnings Christian Center building in Murfreesboro. Graceful GEMS “An Etiquette School for Girls” mission is to empower young girls to exhibit decorum, integrity, and self-esteem while...
(MURFREESBORO) Juneteenth wrapped-up a three-day tribute and celebration on Saturday at Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center. Vonchelle Stembridge with Murfreesboro Parks and Rec said Bradley Academy had a historically mixed background, which certainly fits the Heart of Tennessee . . . Juneteenth in Murfreesboro was spread over several days...
NASHVILLE, TN — A historic site in Nashville will be the place where a third annual celebration will occur this weekend. Organizers for the Third Annual Music City Freedom Festival promise it will be the biggest yet. It’s also appropriate that the celebration is accelerating as Juneteenth is now a national holiday, the first time that’s been the case.
I seem to remember a time when shopping at Goodwill or a similar thrift store was considered uncool or embarrassing - that is definitely not the case anymore. For some young people, thrifting is a fun thing to do with friends and an affordable way to add to their wardrobe - my daughter has countless items from thrift stores. For other folks, thrifting, and then reselling, has become a sweet little side hustle or even a full-time revenue stream. And somewhere in between are a bunch of people who just like to shop at thrift stores, hoping to find a really cool or unique item. One of those shoppers found a chair that has people talking.
White Lives Matter, a white nationalist group, protested Franklin's second annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, causing outcries from some community members at the festival and online. The group of at least 10 people appeared to be younger adult white men wearing matching white collared shirts with matching logos, as well...
The 2022 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is the 19th time the festival has been held in Manchester since its inception in 2002. The festival was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 and weather cancellation. Here are some photos of this year’s festival – headlined by J...
(MURFREESBORO) At a time in society when “violence is becoming the norm instead of the exception”, Middle Tennessee State University is offering a free RAD defense class for all women age 13-plus! The class is 5:30 – 7:30PM every Tuesday and Thursday evening at the university from July 5th through 21st .
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Sen. Thelma Harper was honored on Saturday night at the St. Jude Spirit of the Dream event. Metro Police Chief John Drake presented the Legacy Award to Linda Harper, daughter of the late senator, for her many years of work to improve quality of life for all, particularly children.
(WALTER HILL, TN) Just before sunset on Sunday evening (6/19/2022), a fire erupted atop the Middle Point Landfill on Jefferson Pike. Flames could be seen in parts of Lascassas, Murfreesboro and higher elevations in Wilson, Cannon and DeKalb counties. UPDATES on the Middle Point Landfill will continue to be of focus by Rutheford County Mayor Bill Ketron and can be heard "live" on WGNS this Wednesday morning (8:10-9:00AM). Phone or text your questions to 615-893-1450.
SEGMENT ONE – 8:10 a.m. GUEST: Amelia Bozeman, director of the Murfreesboro/MTSU Service Center for the Tennessee Small Business Development Center and an MTSU alumna. TOPIC: Bozeman’s new role as director of the Murfreesboro center and the services offered both locally and statewide. MTSU alumna Amelia Bozeman was...
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - As severe heat impacts Middle Tennessee, Mt. Juliet is opening a room in its community center for people to get out of the sun. It’s responding to residents at a nearby apartment complex experiencing air conditioning issues. “I think it’s great that they’ve done...
