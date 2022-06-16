New monsoon predictions could help solve the water crisis in the west

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Keep the umbrella handy this weekend as more afternoon showers and storms are in the forecast. It’ll be fairly similar to Friday with the heaviest rain falling west of I-25 near the Continental Divide. The ABQ metro area will see more late showers once again as we ended our 78-day dry streak, marking the 12th longest in our history. Suddenly we find ourselves in a very different pattern, thanks to a big change in the upper-level winds. They’re now more southerly bringing both Gulf and Pacific moisture into our state. As we welcome the rain, however, there will be threats for local flash flooding around the burn scars from the larger wildfires. Temperatures continue their cooling trend with all the humidity, clouds, and rain in the area. We already collected more than 0.30″ from the Sunport, not bad for the first day of the monsoon.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO