ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

New monsoon predictions could help solve the water crisis in the west

9News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOULDER, Colo. — In most summers, a shift in the wind pattern called a monsoon brings consistent rain to parts of the desert southwest including Arizona, New Mexico, parts of Utah and the southwest part of Colorado. The rainfall from the summer monsoon could really help water managers...

www.9news.com

Comments / 0

Related
durangodowntown.com

MONSOON Season starts early this year! Rain is here!!

Photo of rain on Animas Mountain, Durango, Co by Sam Rose. Monsoon season started Friday night which is early for SW Colorado. The Durango Areas is expected to receive more than an inch of rain over the weekend. When planning to visit or recreate in the Southwestern United States in...
DURANGO, CO
KRQE News 13

Rain showers continue across the west half this morning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Happy Father’s Day everyone! Keep those umbrellas handy today as more steady to heavy rainfall is in the forecast. We still have plenty of moisture in play and active showers particularly near Socorro this morning. Expect the lighter rain showers to continue across the west. The ABQ metro area’s skies are overcast with the muggier conditions in place. Some isolated foggy conditions are likely through the morning over the higher spots near the Continental Divide.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
City
Boulder, CO
State
Utah State
Daniella Cressman

Northern New Mexico Is Facing a Flood Threat

In San Miguel and Mora County, residents are warned that they may need to evacuate sooner than later in the case of floods. "Sandbags are piling up in Mora. Crews are building temporary flood barriers est of Las Vegas, and San Miguel and Mora county officials are warnings residents to ready to evacuate at a moment's notice." —Theresa Davis.
MORA COUNTY, NM
fox10phoenix.com

Monsoon rains arrive in Arizona: Live radar, updates

PHOENIX - Monsoon storms are beginning to pick up across Arizona, and the Phoenix metropolitan area is expected to get some rain this afternoon and evening. The southeast Valley, including San Tan Valley, Apache Junction and the Superstitions, has already seen some wet weather. This area is predicted to receive the most rainfall today.
PHOENIX, AZ
KRQE News 13

Monsoon rain breaks dry streak

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Keep the umbrella handy this weekend as more afternoon showers and storms are in the forecast. It’ll be fairly similar to Friday with the heaviest rain falling west of I-25 near the Continental Divide. The ABQ metro area will see more late showers once again as we ended our 78-day dry streak, marking the 12th longest in our history. Suddenly we find ourselves in a very different pattern, thanks to a big change in the upper-level winds. They’re now more southerly bringing both Gulf and Pacific moisture into our state. As we welcome the rain, however, there will be threats for local flash flooding around the burn scars from the larger wildfires. Temperatures continue their cooling trend with all the humidity, clouds, and rain in the area. We already collected more than 0.30″ from the Sunport, not bad for the first day of the monsoon.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Stormy weekend for much of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are very mild across all of the state Friday morning, but highs will stay a few degrees cooler due to rain and clouds. A few showers and storms are making their way through southeast New Mexico, mostly in Eddy and Chaves counties this morning. These are bringing heavy downpours, thunder and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Year#Water Management#Monsoon#Water Level
KRQE News 13

Scattered storms this evening for the metro

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some heavier rain is moving into the greater Albuquerque metro area this evening. Our second day of the monsoon is already delivering. Expect heavy rainfall/isolated flash flooding locally through the evening as bands of showers and storms continue moving through New Mexico this evening. So keep that umbrella handy through the evening and into Sunday. More monsoon moisture moves into the state while moving slightly east. This allows parts of eastern NM to tap into some rain as well. Temperatures meanwhile trend much cooler, even below average by early next week. Highs will even average 15° below normal Tuesday with highs only in the middle 70s for the ABQ/Rio Rancho areas. Areas across northwest NM will see less rain coverage early next week with the shift in the upper-level winds.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
natureworldnews.com

5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Has Been Detected off the Coast of Oregon

According to the USGS, a cluster of earthquakes was registered early Wednesday off the Oregon coast around 300 miles west of Newport but caused no damage. Geographical Survey. Within five hours, the agency reported nine earthquakes, three of which were barely minutes apart. At 2:54 a.m., the first earthquake was felt. The magnitude was 3.8. Eight more had struck by 7:01 a.m.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Environment
cpr.org

Colorado River states need to drastically cut down their water usage ASAP, or the federal government will step in

During a U.S. Senate hearing on Western drought earlier this week, the commissioner for the Bureau of Reclamation told the states in the Colorado River Basin that they have 60 days to create an emergency plan to stop using between 2 and 4 million acre-feet of water in the next year or the agency will use its emergency authority to make the cuts itself.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

More monsoon storms develop Friday afternoon

Monsoon 2022 has begun Thursday! Scattered showers and storms developed across southern New Mexico and up the central mountain chain. Better monsoon moisture arrives Friday bringing better chances for afternoon storms to the western half of New Mexico. Monsoon moisture has begun to move into New Mexico Thursday, bringing storms...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Finally…rain in the forecast!

It begins today: the monsoon season thanks to a strong storm building along the west coast. This will pull moisture from the Pacific Ocean and shift our upper level winds more southerly. Another big help is the ridge of high pressure to our east pulling Gulf moisture into the Southwest as well. So all this equals an earlier onset to the monsoon season. We’ll take it given the dry and windy spring. Santa Fe already broke their dry streak Thursday with rain in the afternoon. It was their 3rd longest dry streak on record. Albuquerque’s lives on, but is in jeopardy beginning this afternoon. The greatest chance for scattered storms will be across the mountains and areas near the Continental Divide. Eastern NM stays dry through the first half of the weekend though where temps will still be very hot, in the upper 90s to around 100°. Otherwise, west and central NM begins cooling off, even trending below average.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Higher chance of showers across parts of New Mexico Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monsoon moisture finally returns to the state later Thursday and sticks around through the weekend. Winds have shifted from west to south, increasing dew points throughout the day. This moisture is expected to linger around through early next week before drying out once again. Thursday, dry air is still dominating a majority […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy