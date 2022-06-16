ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Sales set to open on 700 new intown homes

By John Yellig
atlantaagentmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 700 homes in varying stages of construction in three intown developments are going on the market Saturday. The communities, Empire Longreen in West Midtown, Empire Stein Steel in Reynoldstown and Empire Zephyr in Chosewood Park, are the work of Empire Communities, an Ontario-based homebuilder that has built a veritable...

atlantaagentmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Atlanta median sales price hits $400,000 for first time in RE/MAX survey

The median sales price for a home in Atlanta hit $400,000 for the first time in May’s RE/MAX National Housing Report. The sales price rose 3.9% month over month and 23.1% year over year to hit that milestone, while the national median sales price rose 1.2% from April and 13.2% from May 2021 to $430,000.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta hits the streets of downtown, celebrating Juneteenth

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - This is joy. ”I am out here just celebrating life and celebrating my people,” said Almeta White. ”To me, Juneteenth means coming together to celebrate our heritage, to learn our heritage, to communicate with each other, to collaborate with each other, to stand together. And really being able to show everyone else, the beauty of our heritage,” said Cierra Jackson, Miss Black International Ambassador.
ATLANTA, GA
Lifewnikk

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, Marietta, GA Restaurant Review

If you are in the Marietta area and in need of comfort, fresh seafood you should check out this restaurant that’ll satisfy your taste buds. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is one of Atlanta, GA’s most respected and highly rated restaurants. Not only is the seafood that they sell fresh, they also add their own special touch to each dish that makes it unique. With a 4.5 star rating on Google and over 12K customer reviews customers can’t get enough of the restaurants atmosphere, unique flavours, and variety of choices. Some of the restaurants most popular dishes include their shrimp and grits, dirty rice, seafood gumbo, lobster bisque, and many more. I celebrated my birthday here and I left quiet satisfied with the food and when my overall experience. For starters, the staff had been extremely welcoming and made me feel comfortable from the minute that I walked through the door, which we all can admit is sometimes hard to find. The dish that I decided on was the Sampler Platter which consisted of fried tilapia, catfish fillet, shrimp, crawfish, and chicken tenderloin. I enjoyed the catfish the absolute most because of its fresh, well seasoned flavours. I also enjoyed the fried shrimp a lot and felt that it’s crust was what made it stand out. People are often known to celebrate their special occasions here and after experiencing my birthday at this restaurant, I would highly recommend it.
MARIETTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Atlanta, GA
Real Estate
City
Alpharetta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
CBS 46

Hundreds of Juneteenth vendors prepare for weekend heat

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Juneteenth, which commemorates the day when slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned they were finally free, is this weekend and Atlanta is planning to celebrate. Vendors and spectators who spoke to CBS46 say the Juneteenth Parade at Centennial Olympic Park on Saturday will be full of flavor...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Home Depot employee impaled by crowbar in Roswell

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Home Depot employee is recovering after she was impaled by a crowbar while on the job on June 14. According to the Roswell Police Department, they responded to the store on Holcomb Bridge Road at approximately 8:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found the impaled...
ROSWELL, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#West Midtown#Intown Developments#Empire Stein Steel#Homebuilder#Paintbox#Empire Communities#Breaker Breaker
northgwinnettvoice.com

Flowery Branch man arrested for commercial gambling at Tannery Row in Buford

The Gwinnett County Police Special Investigations Unit has arrested Dennis Maxwell, age 51 of Flowery Branch for allegedly running an illegal gambling operation at 554 West Main Street in Buford, which is also known as the Tannery Row complex. Police say Maxwell tried to hide his illegal gambling operation behind the use of a charitable organization.
BUFORD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 dead in shooting at southwest Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA - Police said two people have died in a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex. It happened around 12:15 p.m. Sunday at the Villages at Carter apartments located along Moury Avenue SW. It is located just south of Carver High School. Atlanta police arrived at the scene to...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Atlanta Magazine

5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: June 16–19

Editor’s note: After a long hiatus, we’re finally bringing back our weekly roundup of five fun things to do in metro Atlanta each weekend. Check back every Wednesday for a new post!. When: June 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Atlanta History Center. Cost: Free to...
CBS 46

Man found shot to death outside northwest Atlanta home

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are looking for the person responsible after a man was found shot to death outside of a home in northwest Atlanta. Officers responded to the home on Jones Avenue just after 11 p.m. Thursday. On scene, they found the body of the man, believed to be in his 20s to 30s. Investigators tell CBS46 the shooting does not appear to be random and that the victim did not live in the area.
ATLANTA, GA
weisradio.com

Additional Information on Deadly Construction Accident in Floyd County

At least one of the four men involved in a fatal construction site accident in Rome last week is from Alabama. Albert Starr, from the Alexis community, was transported to Atrium Health Floyd for treatment following the accident. He was in the truck involved in the collision with a Bobcat that killed two people. The driver of the truck, Samuel Hancock, was airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga for treatment. The two men on the Bobcat, 21 year old John Hunter Lane of Kinston and 19 year old Cody Hauser of Cartersville, both died of injuries sustained in the crash.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WTVCFOX

Family of three killed in Marietta crash

MARIETTA, Ga. — A Marietta family, including a 7-year-old girl, has passed away after a fiery crash in east Georgia. That is according to our ABC affiliate in Atlanta WSBTV. The incident happened on June 11 around 3:30 pm, in Taliaferro County on Interstate-20. The Chevy Malibu ran off the road around mile marker 149 near the Crawford/Sparta exit. When the car veered off the road it ran into a tree head-on and burst into flames, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
MARIETTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy