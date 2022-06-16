ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

48th annual Shrine Game features 27 area senior football players

By Bret Beherns
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LqNEO_0gD8UXby00

BLOOMINGTON (WCIA) — Twenty-seven of the area’s best senior football players are getting one last chance to strap on the pads as high schoolers this week, playing in the 48th annual Shrine Game. The all-star game benefits the Shriners Hospital with five days full of activities, practice and community service for the athletes and coaches.

“It’s great, it’s exciting to be out here with the best of the best,” former Centennial running back Braylon Peacock said. “I feel like I earned this and I feel like I’m supposed to be here. I’m just going to come out here and have fun.”

“It’s just a great honor,” former Monticello quarterback Joey Sprinkle said. “There’s a lot of athlete’s that didn’t get to come here. It’s a great honor to be here and able to play.”

“I think a lot of people see it’s their dream to get selected as an All-Star, but it means more than just another game,” former Mahomet-Seymour receiver Dream Eagle said. “It’s about the whole time with the Shriners. It’s just the bigger picture.”

The Shrine Game is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. at Tucci Stadium in Bloomington on the Illinois Wesleyan campus.

Red Team

Name School Position Height Weight Class Head Coach
Keegan Glover Benton HS QB 6’1 165 3a Justin Groves
Brylan Phillips MacArthur QB 5’11 180 5a Derek Spates
Joey Sprinkle Monticello QB 6’2 195 3a Cully Welter
Liam Mickle Woodstock HS QB 6’1 205 5a Michael Brasile
Rhamareon Roby Lena-Winslow RB 5’10 175 1a Ric Arand
Elliot Cassem Reed-Custer RB 6’1 210 3a Gavin Johnston
Garret Williams Camp Point RB 5’11 155 1a Brad Dixon
Thomas Borges Washington RB 5’9 170 6a Darrell Crouch
Omari Rhinehart Mundelein RB 6’0 175 7a Vince DeFrancesco
Tyler Smith Paxton-Buckley-Loda RB 5’9 190 3a Josh Pritchard
Easten Schisler Abingdon/Avon WR 5’10 155 1a Rick Quinn
TJ Griffin Amos Alonzo Stagg WR 6’2 200 8a Colt Nero
Dream Eagle Mahomet-Seymour WR 6’2 185 5a Jon Adkins
Kyle Leonard Carrollton HS WR 6’2 200 1a Nick Flowers
Braylon Peacock Champaign Centenniel WR 5’8 160 6a Kyle Jackson
Colton Provost Bishop McNamara WR 5’10 175 2a Rich Zinanni
Caden Albrecht River Ridge WR 6’6 180 8man Doug Nicholas
Corbin Hickey Johnston City WR 6’1 190 2a Todd Thomas
Gus Abell Routt Catholic High School TE 6’7 250 1a Barry Creviston
Ben Klein El Paso-Gridley TE 6’2 205 2a Tanner Benedict
Nate Anderson Orangeville TE 6’2 180 8man Bill Meier
Tyler Bohnert U.T. East Moline TE 6’1 185 6a Nick Welch
Peter Johanik Wheaton Academy OL 6’0 225 4a JJ Johanik
Kevin Huels Lake Zurich OL 6’2 260 7a Ron Planz
Bradley Knepper South Beloit OL 6’5 315 8man Jim Morrow
Jack Weltha Bloomington HS OL 6’1 225 6a Scott Godfrey
Tyler Wetherall Rochester HS OL 6’2 225 4a Derek Leonard
Chris Mueller Belleville East OL 5’11 260 8a Michael Harrison
Chris Haggard Farmington HS OL 6’0 240 2a Toby Vallas
John Rathbun Tremont OL 6’1 225 2a Zach Zehr
Dexter Ricketts West Central OL 5’10 230 8man Jason Kirby
Alex Valdez Conant HS OL 6’3 330 8a Bryan Stortz
Josh Sander Hinsdale South OL 6’6 310 6a Mike Barry
Evan Antonio Lexington/Ridgeview OL 6’2 225 1a Hal Chiodo
Logan Bartley Paris HS OL 6’4 290 4a Jeremy Clodfelder
Ihzel Brown Alton HS OL 6’2 225 7a Eric Dickerson
Ivan Jones Carterville HS OL 5’11 215 4a Brett Diel
Malachi Jones Yorkville High School DB 6’1 185 7a Dan McGuire
Symondrea Brown Cahokia HS DB 5’11 180 4a Orlando Gooden
Michael Cunningham Winnebago DB 6’0 170 3a Mark Helm
Ben Meinhart Newton DB 5’9 155 3a Jason Fulton
Justen Green St. Thomas More DB 6’1 195 8man Nathan Watson
Liam Barr Villa Grove DB 5’10 185 1a Heath Wilson
Edward Roberts Jersey Community DB 6’1 170 5a Ric Johns
Jordan Jones South Elgin S 5’11 175 8a Dragan Teonic
Chase Thomas Benton HS S 6’1 175 3a Justin Groves
Niko Powe Jr Kewanee S 6’0 195 4a Brad Swanson
Beau Edwards Arcola S 5’10 175 1a Nick Lindsey
Will Doetch North Boone S 5’11 175 3a Ryan Kelley
Gavin Osman Anna-Jonesboro S 6’3 185 3a Brett Detering
Adrian Palos Harlem ILB 6’0 225 6a Robert F Moynihan
Drew Harp Princeton ILB 5’11 205 3a Ryan Pearson
Cade Culp Maroa-Forsyth ILB 5’8 175 2a Josh Jostes
Jorge Loza Morris ILB 5’9 190 5a Alan Thorson
Ethan Van Landuit Newman Central Catholic ILB 6’0 205 2a Brandon Kreczmer
Derek Chandler Monmouth-Roseville ILB 5’11 175 3a Jeremy Adolphson
Konnor Dagg Fairfield HS OLB 5’11 200 3a Justin Townsend
Reed Timmermann Mater Dei OLB 6’0 220 2a Jim Stiebel
Aaron Winters Belvidere North OLB 6’3 190 6a Jeff Beck
Johnny Neal Rochester OLB 5’11 185 4a Derek Leonard
Mel Hay Bishop McNamara OLB 5’11 210 2a Rich Zinanni
Franklin Driscoll Limestone HS OLB 6’2 225 5a Darin Driscoll
Rylee Edwards Westville OLB 5’9 190 2a Guy Goodlove
Marques Covington Kankakee High School DL 6’1 210 5a Derek Hart
Dominic McDonough Plainfield East DL 6’1 195 7a Brad Kunz
Dustin Johnson Williamsville HS DL 6’1 195 3a Aaron Kunz
Caleb Cope Pekin HS DL 6’2 265 7a Doug Nutter
Ryan Schultz Lawrenceville DL 6’3 235 2a Travis Reider
Phillip Strahle Glenwood HS DL 6’1 230 6a David Hay
Cormaic Flynn Monmouth United DL 5’11 185 1a David Milroy
Colin Sheldon Sparta DL 6’2 280 2a Kyle Gerlach
Brody Rankin Charleston HS DL 6’4 318 5a Jerry Payne

Blue Team

Name School Position Height Weight Class Head Coach
Chase Mackey Normal Community HS QB 6’3 200 7a Jason Drengwitz
Andrew Petrilli Tri-Valley QB 6’0 185 2a Josh Roop
Hunter Hoffman Du-Pec QB 6’2 165 3a Tyler Hoffman
Dontrell Maxi Larkin QB 6’3 215 7a Grant Dietz
Gabe Hilliard Carbondale HS RB 5’8 170 5a Bryan Lee
Brock Wood Richmond-Burton RB 6’1 210 4a Mike Noll
Chandler Binkley Byron HS RB 5’10 175 3a Jeff Boyer
Mike Estrada Streamwood HS RB 6’0 185 7a Keith McMaster
Nolan Obert Quincy Notre Dame RB 6’2 220 4a Jack Cornell
Eddie Clark Peoria HS RB 6’0 185 5a Tim Thornton
Matthew Beltran Forreston HS RB 6’2 185 1a Keynon Janicke
Venson Newsom Marion WR 6’3 190 5a Kerry Martin
Christian Keyhea Mt. Zion WR 6’3 175 4a Patrick Etherton
Clem McCullough II Elgin WR 5’9 165 8a Anthony Mason
Isaac Turner Nashville HS WR 6’3 175 2a Stephen Kozuszek
Nate Henry Rockridge WR 6’4 190 2a Jeff Henry
Ethan Groark Rolling Meadows WR 6’1 175 7a Sam Baker
Scott Murray Buffalo Grove WR 5’10 185 7a Jeffrey Vik
Marieon Anderson Rock Island WR 6’3 190 6a Ben Hammer
Colin Shults Moline TE 6’5 235 7a Mike Morrissey
Dylan Wert Normal West TE 6’3 225 6a Nathan Fincham
Kai Rios Rock Island TE 6’4 240 6a Ben Hammer
Patrick Pierce Tuscola TE 6’1 204 1a Andy Romine
Noah Gray Sacred Heart-Griffin OL 5’9 255 4a Ken Leonard
Gavin Engh DeKalb HS OL 6’0 215 7a Derek Schneeman
Tommy Westervelt Athens HS OL 5’10 230 1a Ryan Knox
Kaden McCombs Plainfield North OL 6’0 295 8a Anthony Imbordino
Alejandro Arellano Sterling HS OL 6’2 260 5a Jonathan Schlemmer
Devin Lovell Jacksonville HS OL 5’9 250 5a Mark Grounds
Matthew Ziemke Grayslake Central OL 6’1 245 6a Mike Maloney
Luke Zunkel McHenry OL 5’10 220 7a Jon Niemic
Evan England Rockford East OL 6’4 270 6a Gary D Griffin
Nick Sanford Wilmington OL 6’4 260 2a Jeff Reents
Aiden Etchason St. Teresa High School OL 6’5 250 2a Mark Ramsey
Chase James Grayslake Central OL 6’4 270 6a Mike Maloney
Mason Fox Forreston HS OL 6’5 250 1a Keynon Janicke
Justin Laws Roxana HS OL 6’1 270 3a Wade DeVries
Ryne Buttz Mt. Zion OL 6’5 280 4a Patrick Etherton
Caroline Hazen Moline HS K 5’4 120 7a Mike Morrissey
Jack Molloy Saint Ignatius College Prep DB 6’0 175 6a Matt Miller
Cranston Wall Moline HS DB 5’11 175 7a Mike Morrissey
Austin Pierce West Aurora DB 5’11 170 8a Nate Eimer
Logan Counsell Wesclin DB 5’11 180 2a Ray Kauling
Gavin Day Piasa Southwestern DB 5’10 170 3a Patrick Keith
Andrew Bowles Antioch DB 6’2 185 6a Brian Glashagel
Toriano Tate DeKalb High School S 6’0 190 7a Derek Schneeman
Peyton Webster Springfield HS S 5’10 180 6a Roy Gully
Lucas Kessinger Ridgewood (Cambridge HS) S 6’2 195 1a Bruce Redding
Landon Engelman Nokomis S 5’9 175 1a Paul Watson
Nolin Hulett Illinois Valley High School S 6’2 190 4a Tim Heinz
Lamark Threadgill Carbondale S 5’8 130 5a Bryan Lee
Pat Shadid Glenbard West ILB 6’0 195 8a Chad Hetlet
Sam Atkins Wheaton St. Francis HS ILB 6’0 205 4a Bob McMillen
Tarrone Jackson Freeeport HS ILB 5’8 175 5a Anthony Dedmond
Kyle Kuhn Pana HS ILB 6’4 185 2a Trevor Higgins
Nolan Kulavic Springfield HS ILB 6’2 210 6a Roy Gully
Chris Swayne Jr. Lasalle-Peru ILB 5’8 200 5a Jose Medina
Brock Krumboltz Beardstown OLB 6’2 220 3a Elliott Craig
Logan Will Mascoutah OLB 5’11 190 5a Aaron Hilgendorf
Allan Richards Wilmington OLB 6’3 215 2a Jeff Reents
Tye Niekamp Normal Community OLB 6’4 235 7a Jason Drengwitz
Gavin Sarvis Burlington Central OLB 6’2 195 5a Brian Melvin
Jordan Merideth Chester HS OLB 5’10 195 2a Billy Belton
Haven Hatfield Tuscola HS DL 6’2 250 1a Andy Romine
Graham Pierce Glenbard West DL 6’3 220 8a Chad Hetlet
Ralpheal Boyd Christ the King Jesuit DL 5’11 225 1a Elbert Muhammad
Isaac Jany Chester HS DL 6’4 215 2a Billy Belton
Justin Yeazell Plainfield North DL 6’0 195 8a Anthony Imbordino
Braden Alfano Rochelle DL 6’0 180 5a Kyle Kissack
Daniel Hawkins Prairie Central DL 6’3 240 3a Andrew Quain
Colton Roswell Alton-Marquette DL 5’10 295 2a Leon McElrath III
Magnus Wells Hillsboro DL 6’3 235 3a Joe Reed
