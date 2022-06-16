48th annual Shrine Game features 27 area senior football players
BLOOMINGTON (WCIA) — Twenty-seven of the area’s best senior football players are getting one last chance to strap on the pads as high schoolers this week, playing in the 48th annual Shrine Game. The all-star game benefits the Shriners Hospital with five days full of activities, practice and community service for the athletes and coaches.
“It’s great, it’s exciting to be out here with the best of the best,” former Centennial running back Braylon Peacock said. “I feel like I earned this and I feel like I’m supposed to be here. I’m just going to come out here and have fun.”
“It’s just a great honor,” former Monticello quarterback Joey Sprinkle said. “There’s a lot of athlete’s that didn’t get to come here. It’s a great honor to be here and able to play.”
“I think a lot of people see it’s their dream to get selected as an All-Star, but it means more than just another game,” former Mahomet-Seymour receiver Dream Eagle said. “It’s about the whole time with the Shriners. It’s just the bigger picture.”
The Shrine Game is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. at Tucci Stadium in Bloomington on the Illinois Wesleyan campus.
Red Team
|Name
|School
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Head Coach
|Keegan Glover
|Benton HS
|QB
|6’1
|165
|3a
|Justin Groves
|Brylan Phillips
|MacArthur
|QB
|5’11
|180
|5a
|Derek Spates
|Joey Sprinkle
|Monticello
|QB
|6’2
|195
|3a
|Cully Welter
|Liam Mickle
|Woodstock HS
|QB
|6’1
|205
|5a
|Michael Brasile
|Rhamareon Roby
|Lena-Winslow
|RB
|5’10
|175
|1a
|Ric Arand
|Elliot Cassem
|Reed-Custer
|RB
|6’1
|210
|3a
|Gavin Johnston
|Garret Williams
|Camp Point
|RB
|5’11
|155
|1a
|Brad Dixon
|Thomas Borges
|Washington
|RB
|5’9
|170
|6a
|Darrell Crouch
|Omari Rhinehart
|Mundelein
|RB
|6’0
|175
|7a
|Vince DeFrancesco
|Tyler Smith
|Paxton-Buckley-Loda
|RB
|5’9
|190
|3a
|Josh Pritchard
|Easten Schisler
|Abingdon/Avon
|WR
|5’10
|155
|1a
|Rick Quinn
|TJ Griffin
|Amos Alonzo Stagg
|WR
|6’2
|200
|8a
|Colt Nero
|Dream Eagle
|Mahomet-Seymour
|WR
|6’2
|185
|5a
|Jon Adkins
|Kyle Leonard
|Carrollton HS
|WR
|6’2
|200
|1a
|Nick Flowers
|Braylon Peacock
|Champaign Centenniel
|WR
|5’8
|160
|6a
|Kyle Jackson
|Colton Provost
|Bishop McNamara
|WR
|5’10
|175
|2a
|Rich Zinanni
|Caden Albrecht
|River Ridge
|WR
|6’6
|180
|8man
|Doug Nicholas
|Corbin Hickey
|Johnston City
|WR
|6’1
|190
|2a
|Todd Thomas
|Gus Abell
|Routt Catholic High School
|TE
|6’7
|250
|1a
|Barry Creviston
|Ben Klein
|El Paso-Gridley
|TE
|6’2
|205
|2a
|Tanner Benedict
|Nate Anderson
|Orangeville
|TE
|6’2
|180
|8man
|Bill Meier
|Tyler Bohnert
|U.T. East Moline
|TE
|6’1
|185
|6a
|Nick Welch
|Peter Johanik
|Wheaton Academy
|OL
|6’0
|225
|4a
|JJ Johanik
|Kevin Huels
|Lake Zurich
|OL
|6’2
|260
|7a
|Ron Planz
|Bradley Knepper
|South Beloit
|OL
|6’5
|315
|8man
|Jim Morrow
|Jack Weltha
|Bloomington HS
|OL
|6’1
|225
|6a
|Scott Godfrey
|Tyler Wetherall
|Rochester HS
|OL
|6’2
|225
|4a
|Derek Leonard
|Chris Mueller
|Belleville East
|OL
|5’11
|260
|8a
|Michael Harrison
|Chris Haggard
|Farmington HS
|OL
|6’0
|240
|2a
|Toby Vallas
|John Rathbun
|Tremont
|OL
|6’1
|225
|2a
|Zach Zehr
|Dexter Ricketts
|West Central
|OL
|5’10
|230
|8man
|Jason Kirby
|Alex Valdez
|Conant HS
|OL
|6’3
|330
|8a
|Bryan Stortz
|Josh Sander
|Hinsdale South
|OL
|6’6
|310
|6a
|Mike Barry
|Evan Antonio
|Lexington/Ridgeview
|OL
|6’2
|225
|1a
|Hal Chiodo
|Logan Bartley
|Paris HS
|OL
|6’4
|290
|4a
|Jeremy Clodfelder
|Ihzel Brown
|Alton HS
|OL
|6’2
|225
|7a
|Eric Dickerson
|Ivan Jones
|Carterville HS
|OL
|5’11
|215
|4a
|Brett Diel
|Malachi Jones
|Yorkville High School
|DB
|6’1
|185
|7a
|Dan McGuire
|Symondrea Brown
|Cahokia HS
|DB
|5’11
|180
|4a
|Orlando Gooden
|Michael Cunningham
|Winnebago
|DB
|6’0
|170
|3a
|Mark Helm
|Ben Meinhart
|Newton
|DB
|5’9
|155
|3a
|Jason Fulton
|Justen Green
|St. Thomas More
|DB
|6’1
|195
|8man
|Nathan Watson
|Liam Barr
|Villa Grove
|DB
|5’10
|185
|1a
|Heath Wilson
|Edward Roberts
|Jersey Community
|DB
|6’1
|170
|5a
|Ric Johns
|Jordan Jones
|South Elgin
|S
|5’11
|175
|8a
|Dragan Teonic
|Chase Thomas
|Benton HS
|S
|6’1
|175
|3a
|Justin Groves
|Niko Powe Jr
|Kewanee
|S
|6’0
|195
|4a
|Brad Swanson
|Beau Edwards
|Arcola
|S
|5’10
|175
|1a
|Nick Lindsey
|Will Doetch
|North Boone
|S
|5’11
|175
|3a
|Ryan Kelley
|Gavin Osman
|Anna-Jonesboro
|S
|6’3
|185
|3a
|Brett Detering
|Adrian Palos
|Harlem
|ILB
|6’0
|225
|6a
|Robert F Moynihan
|Drew Harp
|Princeton
|ILB
|5’11
|205
|3a
|Ryan Pearson
|Cade Culp
|Maroa-Forsyth
|ILB
|5’8
|175
|2a
|Josh Jostes
|Jorge Loza
|Morris
|ILB
|5’9
|190
|5a
|Alan Thorson
|Ethan Van Landuit
|Newman Central Catholic
|ILB
|6’0
|205
|2a
|Brandon Kreczmer
|Derek Chandler
|Monmouth-Roseville
|ILB
|5’11
|175
|3a
|Jeremy Adolphson
|Konnor Dagg
|Fairfield HS
|OLB
|5’11
|200
|3a
|Justin Townsend
|Reed Timmermann
|Mater Dei
|OLB
|6’0
|220
|2a
|Jim Stiebel
|Aaron Winters
|Belvidere North
|OLB
|6’3
|190
|6a
|Jeff Beck
|Johnny Neal
|Rochester
|OLB
|5’11
|185
|4a
|Derek Leonard
|Mel Hay
|Bishop McNamara
|OLB
|5’11
|210
|2a
|Rich Zinanni
|Franklin Driscoll
|Limestone HS
|OLB
|6’2
|225
|5a
|Darin Driscoll
|Rylee Edwards
|Westville
|OLB
|5’9
|190
|2a
|Guy Goodlove
|Marques Covington
|Kankakee High School
|DL
|6’1
|210
|5a
|Derek Hart
|Dominic McDonough
|Plainfield East
|DL
|6’1
|195
|7a
|Brad Kunz
|Dustin Johnson
|Williamsville HS
|DL
|6’1
|195
|3a
|Aaron Kunz
|Caleb Cope
|Pekin HS
|DL
|6’2
|265
|7a
|Doug Nutter
|Ryan Schultz
|Lawrenceville
|DL
|6’3
|235
|2a
|Travis Reider
|Phillip Strahle
|Glenwood HS
|DL
|6’1
|230
|6a
|David Hay
|Cormaic Flynn
|Monmouth United
|DL
|5’11
|185
|1a
|David Milroy
|Colin Sheldon
|Sparta
|DL
|6’2
|280
|2a
|Kyle Gerlach
|Brody Rankin
|Charleston HS
|DL
|6’4
|318
|5a
|Jerry Payne
Blue Team
|Name
|School
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Head Coach
|Chase Mackey
|Normal Community HS
|QB
|6’3
|200
|7a
|Jason Drengwitz
|Andrew Petrilli
|Tri-Valley
|QB
|6’0
|185
|2a
|Josh Roop
|Hunter Hoffman
|Du-Pec
|QB
|6’2
|165
|3a
|Tyler Hoffman
|Dontrell Maxi
|Larkin
|QB
|6’3
|215
|7a
|Grant Dietz
|Gabe Hilliard
|Carbondale HS
|RB
|5’8
|170
|5a
|Bryan Lee
|Brock Wood
|Richmond-Burton
|RB
|6’1
|210
|4a
|Mike Noll
|Chandler Binkley
|Byron HS
|RB
|5’10
|175
|3a
|Jeff Boyer
|Mike Estrada
|Streamwood HS
|RB
|6’0
|185
|7a
|Keith McMaster
|Nolan Obert
|Quincy Notre Dame
|RB
|6’2
|220
|4a
|Jack Cornell
|Eddie Clark
|Peoria HS
|RB
|6’0
|185
|5a
|Tim Thornton
|Matthew Beltran
|Forreston HS
|RB
|6’2
|185
|1a
|Keynon Janicke
|Venson Newsom
|Marion
|WR
|6’3
|190
|5a
|Kerry Martin
|Christian Keyhea
|Mt. Zion
|WR
|6’3
|175
|4a
|Patrick Etherton
|Clem McCullough II
|Elgin
|WR
|5’9
|165
|8a
|Anthony Mason
|Isaac Turner
|Nashville HS
|WR
|6’3
|175
|2a
|Stephen Kozuszek
|Nate Henry
|Rockridge
|WR
|6’4
|190
|2a
|Jeff Henry
|Ethan Groark
|Rolling Meadows
|WR
|6’1
|175
|7a
|Sam Baker
|Scott Murray
|Buffalo Grove
|WR
|5’10
|185
|7a
|Jeffrey Vik
|Marieon Anderson
|Rock Island
|WR
|6’3
|190
|6a
|Ben Hammer
|Colin Shults
|Moline
|TE
|6’5
|235
|7a
|Mike Morrissey
|Dylan Wert
|Normal West
|TE
|6’3
|225
|6a
|Nathan Fincham
|Kai Rios
|Rock Island
|TE
|6’4
|240
|6a
|Ben Hammer
|Patrick Pierce
|Tuscola
|TE
|6’1
|204
|1a
|Andy Romine
|Noah Gray
|Sacred Heart-Griffin
|OL
|5’9
|255
|4a
|Ken Leonard
|Gavin Engh
|DeKalb HS
|OL
|6’0
|215
|7a
|Derek Schneeman
|Tommy Westervelt
|Athens HS
|OL
|5’10
|230
|1a
|Ryan Knox
|Kaden McCombs
|Plainfield North
|OL
|6’0
|295
|8a
|Anthony Imbordino
|Alejandro Arellano
|Sterling HS
|OL
|6’2
|260
|5a
|Jonathan Schlemmer
|Devin Lovell
|Jacksonville HS
|OL
|5’9
|250
|5a
|Mark Grounds
|Matthew Ziemke
|Grayslake Central
|OL
|6’1
|245
|6a
|Mike Maloney
|Luke Zunkel
|McHenry
|OL
|5’10
|220
|7a
|Jon Niemic
|Evan England
|Rockford East
|OL
|6’4
|270
|6a
|Gary D Griffin
|Nick Sanford
|Wilmington
|OL
|6’4
|260
|2a
|Jeff Reents
|Aiden Etchason
|St. Teresa High School
|OL
|6’5
|250
|2a
|Mark Ramsey
|Chase James
|Grayslake Central
|OL
|6’4
|270
|6a
|Mike Maloney
|Mason Fox
|Forreston HS
|OL
|6’5
|250
|1a
|Keynon Janicke
|Justin Laws
|Roxana HS
|OL
|6’1
|270
|3a
|Wade DeVries
|Ryne Buttz
|Mt. Zion
|OL
|6’5
|280
|4a
|Patrick Etherton
|Caroline Hazen
|Moline HS
|K
|5’4
|120
|7a
|Mike Morrissey
|Jack Molloy
|Saint Ignatius College Prep
|DB
|6’0
|175
|6a
|Matt Miller
|Cranston Wall
|Moline HS
|DB
|5’11
|175
|7a
|Mike Morrissey
|Austin Pierce
|West Aurora
|DB
|5’11
|170
|8a
|Nate Eimer
|Logan Counsell
|Wesclin
|DB
|5’11
|180
|2a
|Ray Kauling
|Gavin Day
|Piasa Southwestern
|DB
|5’10
|170
|3a
|Patrick Keith
|Andrew Bowles
|Antioch
|DB
|6’2
|185
|6a
|Brian Glashagel
|Toriano Tate
|DeKalb High School
|S
|6’0
|190
|7a
|Derek Schneeman
|Peyton Webster
|Springfield HS
|S
|5’10
|180
|6a
|Roy Gully
|Lucas Kessinger
|Ridgewood (Cambridge HS)
|S
|6’2
|195
|1a
|Bruce Redding
|Landon Engelman
|Nokomis
|S
|5’9
|175
|1a
|Paul Watson
|Nolin Hulett
|Illinois Valley High School
|S
|6’2
|190
|4a
|Tim Heinz
|Lamark Threadgill
|Carbondale
|S
|5’8
|130
|5a
|Bryan Lee
|Pat Shadid
|Glenbard West
|ILB
|6’0
|195
|8a
|Chad Hetlet
|Sam Atkins
|Wheaton St. Francis HS
|ILB
|6’0
|205
|4a
|Bob McMillen
|Tarrone Jackson
|Freeeport HS
|ILB
|5’8
|175
|5a
|Anthony Dedmond
|Kyle Kuhn
|Pana HS
|ILB
|6’4
|185
|2a
|Trevor Higgins
|Nolan Kulavic
|Springfield HS
|ILB
|6’2
|210
|6a
|Roy Gully
|Chris Swayne Jr.
|Lasalle-Peru
|ILB
|5’8
|200
|5a
|Jose Medina
|Brock Krumboltz
|Beardstown
|OLB
|6’2
|220
|3a
|Elliott Craig
|Logan Will
|Mascoutah
|OLB
|5’11
|190
|5a
|Aaron Hilgendorf
|Allan Richards
|Wilmington
|OLB
|6’3
|215
|2a
|Jeff Reents
|Tye Niekamp
|Normal Community
|OLB
|6’4
|235
|7a
|Jason Drengwitz
|Gavin Sarvis
|Burlington Central
|OLB
|6’2
|195
|5a
|Brian Melvin
|Jordan Merideth
|Chester HS
|OLB
|5’10
|195
|2a
|Billy Belton
|Haven Hatfield
|Tuscola HS
|DL
|6’2
|250
|1a
|Andy Romine
|Graham Pierce
|Glenbard West
|DL
|6’3
|220
|8a
|Chad Hetlet
|Ralpheal Boyd
|Christ the King Jesuit
|DL
|5’11
|225
|1a
|Elbert Muhammad
|Isaac Jany
|Chester HS
|DL
|6’4
|215
|2a
|Billy Belton
|Justin Yeazell
|Plainfield North
|DL
|6’0
|195
|8a
|Anthony Imbordino
|Braden Alfano
|Rochelle
|DL
|6’0
|180
|5a
|Kyle Kissack
|Daniel Hawkins
|Prairie Central
|DL
|6’3
|240
|3a
|Andrew Quain
|Colton Roswell
|Alton-Marquette
|DL
|5’10
|295
|2a
|Leon McElrath III
|Magnus Wells
|Hillsboro
|DL
|6’3
|235
|3a
|Joe Reed
