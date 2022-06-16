48th annual Shrine Game features 27 area senior football players

BLOOMINGTON (WCIA) — Twenty-seven of the area’s best senior football players are getting one last chance to strap on the pads as high schoolers this week, playing in the 48th annual Shrine Game. The all-star game benefits the Shriners Hospital with five days full of activities, practice and community service for the athletes and coaches.

“It’s great, it’s exciting to be out here with the best of the best,” former Centennial running back Braylon Peacock said. “I feel like I earned this and I feel like I’m supposed to be here. I’m just going to come out here and have fun.”



“It’s just a great honor,” former Monticello quarterback Joey Sprinkle said. “There’s a lot of athlete’s that didn’t get to come here. It’s a great honor to be here and able to play.”



“I think a lot of people see it’s their dream to get selected as an All-Star, but it means more than just another game,” former Mahomet-Seymour receiver Dream Eagle said. “It’s about the whole time with the Shriners. It’s just the bigger picture.”

The Shrine Game is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. at Tucci Stadium in Bloomington on the Illinois Wesleyan campus.

Red Team

Name School Position Height Weight Class Head Coach Keegan Glover Benton HS QB 6’1 165 3a Justin Groves Brylan Phillips MacArthur QB 5’11 180 5a Derek Spates Joey Sprinkle Monticello QB 6’2 195 3a Cully Welter Liam Mickle Woodstock HS QB 6’1 205 5a Michael Brasile Rhamareon Roby Lena-Winslow RB 5’10 175 1a Ric Arand Elliot Cassem Reed-Custer RB 6’1 210 3a Gavin Johnston Garret Williams Camp Point RB 5’11 155 1a Brad Dixon Thomas Borges Washington RB 5’9 170 6a Darrell Crouch Omari Rhinehart Mundelein RB 6’0 175 7a Vince DeFrancesco Tyler Smith Paxton-Buckley-Loda RB 5’9 190 3a Josh Pritchard Easten Schisler Abingdon/Avon WR 5’10 155 1a Rick Quinn TJ Griffin Amos Alonzo Stagg WR 6’2 200 8a Colt Nero Dream Eagle Mahomet-Seymour WR 6’2 185 5a Jon Adkins Kyle Leonard Carrollton HS WR 6’2 200 1a Nick Flowers Braylon Peacock Champaign Centenniel WR 5’8 160 6a Kyle Jackson Colton Provost Bishop McNamara WR 5’10 175 2a Rich Zinanni Caden Albrecht River Ridge WR 6’6 180 8man Doug Nicholas Corbin Hickey Johnston City WR 6’1 190 2a Todd Thomas Gus Abell Routt Catholic High School TE 6’7 250 1a Barry Creviston Ben Klein El Paso-Gridley TE 6’2 205 2a Tanner Benedict Nate Anderson Orangeville TE 6’2 180 8man Bill Meier Tyler Bohnert U.T. East Moline TE 6’1 185 6a Nick Welch Peter Johanik Wheaton Academy OL 6’0 225 4a JJ Johanik Kevin Huels Lake Zurich OL 6’2 260 7a Ron Planz Bradley Knepper South Beloit OL 6’5 315 8man Jim Morrow Jack Weltha Bloomington HS OL 6’1 225 6a Scott Godfrey Tyler Wetherall Rochester HS OL 6’2 225 4a Derek Leonard Chris Mueller Belleville East OL 5’11 260 8a Michael Harrison Chris Haggard Farmington HS OL 6’0 240 2a Toby Vallas John Rathbun Tremont OL 6’1 225 2a Zach Zehr Dexter Ricketts West Central OL 5’10 230 8man Jason Kirby Alex Valdez Conant HS OL 6’3 330 8a Bryan Stortz Josh Sander Hinsdale South OL 6’6 310 6a Mike Barry Evan Antonio Lexington/Ridgeview OL 6’2 225 1a Hal Chiodo Logan Bartley Paris HS OL 6’4 290 4a Jeremy Clodfelder Ihzel Brown Alton HS OL 6’2 225 7a Eric Dickerson Ivan Jones Carterville HS OL 5’11 215 4a Brett Diel Malachi Jones Yorkville High School DB 6’1 185 7a Dan McGuire Symondrea Brown Cahokia HS DB 5’11 180 4a Orlando Gooden Michael Cunningham Winnebago DB 6’0 170 3a Mark Helm Ben Meinhart Newton DB 5’9 155 3a Jason Fulton Justen Green St. Thomas More DB 6’1 195 8man Nathan Watson Liam Barr Villa Grove DB 5’10 185 1a Heath Wilson Edward Roberts Jersey Community DB 6’1 170 5a Ric Johns Jordan Jones South Elgin S 5’11 175 8a Dragan Teonic Chase Thomas Benton HS S 6’1 175 3a Justin Groves Niko Powe Jr Kewanee S 6’0 195 4a Brad Swanson Beau Edwards Arcola S 5’10 175 1a Nick Lindsey Will Doetch North Boone S 5’11 175 3a Ryan Kelley Gavin Osman Anna-Jonesboro S 6’3 185 3a Brett Detering Adrian Palos Harlem ILB 6’0 225 6a Robert F Moynihan Drew Harp Princeton ILB 5’11 205 3a Ryan Pearson Cade Culp Maroa-Forsyth ILB 5’8 175 2a Josh Jostes Jorge Loza Morris ILB 5’9 190 5a Alan Thorson Ethan Van Landuit Newman Central Catholic ILB 6’0 205 2a Brandon Kreczmer Derek Chandler Monmouth-Roseville ILB 5’11 175 3a Jeremy Adolphson Konnor Dagg Fairfield HS OLB 5’11 200 3a Justin Townsend Reed Timmermann Mater Dei OLB 6’0 220 2a Jim Stiebel Aaron Winters Belvidere North OLB 6’3 190 6a Jeff Beck Johnny Neal Rochester OLB 5’11 185 4a Derek Leonard Mel Hay Bishop McNamara OLB 5’11 210 2a Rich Zinanni Franklin Driscoll Limestone HS OLB 6’2 225 5a Darin Driscoll Rylee Edwards Westville OLB 5’9 190 2a Guy Goodlove Marques Covington Kankakee High School DL 6’1 210 5a Derek Hart Dominic McDonough Plainfield East DL 6’1 195 7a Brad Kunz Dustin Johnson Williamsville HS DL 6’1 195 3a Aaron Kunz Caleb Cope Pekin HS DL 6’2 265 7a Doug Nutter Ryan Schultz Lawrenceville DL 6’3 235 2a Travis Reider Phillip Strahle Glenwood HS DL 6’1 230 6a David Hay Cormaic Flynn Monmouth United DL 5’11 185 1a David Milroy Colin Sheldon Sparta DL 6’2 280 2a Kyle Gerlach Brody Rankin Charleston HS DL 6’4 318 5a Jerry Payne

Blue Team

Name School Position Height Weight Class Head Coach Chase Mackey Normal Community HS QB 6’3 200 7a Jason Drengwitz Andrew Petrilli Tri-Valley QB 6’0 185 2a Josh Roop Hunter Hoffman Du-Pec QB 6’2 165 3a Tyler Hoffman Dontrell Maxi Larkin QB 6’3 215 7a Grant Dietz Gabe Hilliard Carbondale HS RB 5’8 170 5a Bryan Lee Brock Wood Richmond-Burton RB 6’1 210 4a Mike Noll Chandler Binkley Byron HS RB 5’10 175 3a Jeff Boyer Mike Estrada Streamwood HS RB 6’0 185 7a Keith McMaster Nolan Obert Quincy Notre Dame RB 6’2 220 4a Jack Cornell Eddie Clark Peoria HS RB 6’0 185 5a Tim Thornton Matthew Beltran Forreston HS RB 6’2 185 1a Keynon Janicke Venson Newsom Marion WR 6’3 190 5a Kerry Martin Christian Keyhea Mt. Zion WR 6’3 175 4a Patrick Etherton Clem McCullough II Elgin WR 5’9 165 8a Anthony Mason Isaac Turner Nashville HS WR 6’3 175 2a Stephen Kozuszek Nate Henry Rockridge WR 6’4 190 2a Jeff Henry Ethan Groark Rolling Meadows WR 6’1 175 7a Sam Baker Scott Murray Buffalo Grove WR 5’10 185 7a Jeffrey Vik Marieon Anderson Rock Island WR 6’3 190 6a Ben Hammer Colin Shults Moline TE 6’5 235 7a Mike Morrissey Dylan Wert Normal West TE 6’3 225 6a Nathan Fincham Kai Rios Rock Island TE 6’4 240 6a Ben Hammer Patrick Pierce Tuscola TE 6’1 204 1a Andy Romine Noah Gray Sacred Heart-Griffin OL 5’9 255 4a Ken Leonard Gavin Engh DeKalb HS OL 6’0 215 7a Derek Schneeman Tommy Westervelt Athens HS OL 5’10 230 1a Ryan Knox Kaden McCombs Plainfield North OL 6’0 295 8a Anthony Imbordino Alejandro Arellano Sterling HS OL 6’2 260 5a Jonathan Schlemmer Devin Lovell Jacksonville HS OL 5’9 250 5a Mark Grounds Matthew Ziemke Grayslake Central OL 6’1 245 6a Mike Maloney Luke Zunkel McHenry OL 5’10 220 7a Jon Niemic Evan England Rockford East OL 6’4 270 6a Gary D Griffin Nick Sanford Wilmington OL 6’4 260 2a Jeff Reents Aiden Etchason St. Teresa High School OL 6’5 250 2a Mark Ramsey Chase James Grayslake Central OL 6’4 270 6a Mike Maloney Mason Fox Forreston HS OL 6’5 250 1a Keynon Janicke Justin Laws Roxana HS OL 6’1 270 3a Wade DeVries Ryne Buttz Mt. Zion OL 6’5 280 4a Patrick Etherton Caroline Hazen Moline HS K 5’4 120 7a Mike Morrissey Jack Molloy Saint Ignatius College Prep DB 6’0 175 6a Matt Miller Cranston Wall Moline HS DB 5’11 175 7a Mike Morrissey Austin Pierce West Aurora DB 5’11 170 8a Nate Eimer Logan Counsell Wesclin DB 5’11 180 2a Ray Kauling Gavin Day Piasa Southwestern DB 5’10 170 3a Patrick Keith Andrew Bowles Antioch DB 6’2 185 6a Brian Glashagel Toriano Tate DeKalb High School S 6’0 190 7a Derek Schneeman Peyton Webster Springfield HS S 5’10 180 6a Roy Gully Lucas Kessinger Ridgewood (Cambridge HS) S 6’2 195 1a Bruce Redding Landon Engelman Nokomis S 5’9 175 1a Paul Watson Nolin Hulett Illinois Valley High School S 6’2 190 4a Tim Heinz Lamark Threadgill Carbondale S 5’8 130 5a Bryan Lee Pat Shadid Glenbard West ILB 6’0 195 8a Chad Hetlet Sam Atkins Wheaton St. Francis HS ILB 6’0 205 4a Bob McMillen Tarrone Jackson Freeeport HS ILB 5’8 175 5a Anthony Dedmond Kyle Kuhn Pana HS ILB 6’4 185 2a Trevor Higgins Nolan Kulavic Springfield HS ILB 6’2 210 6a Roy Gully Chris Swayne Jr. Lasalle-Peru ILB 5’8 200 5a Jose Medina Brock Krumboltz Beardstown OLB 6’2 220 3a Elliott Craig Logan Will Mascoutah OLB 5’11 190 5a Aaron Hilgendorf Allan Richards Wilmington OLB 6’3 215 2a Jeff Reents Tye Niekamp Normal Community OLB 6’4 235 7a Jason Drengwitz Gavin Sarvis Burlington Central OLB 6’2 195 5a Brian Melvin Jordan Merideth Chester HS OLB 5’10 195 2a Billy Belton Haven Hatfield Tuscola HS DL 6’2 250 1a Andy Romine Graham Pierce Glenbard West DL 6’3 220 8a Chad Hetlet Ralpheal Boyd Christ the King Jesuit DL 5’11 225 1a Elbert Muhammad Isaac Jany Chester HS DL 6’4 215 2a Billy Belton Justin Yeazell Plainfield North DL 6’0 195 8a Anthony Imbordino Braden Alfano Rochelle DL 6’0 180 5a Kyle Kissack Daniel Hawkins Prairie Central DL 6’3 240 3a Andrew Quain Colton Roswell Alton-Marquette DL 5’10 295 2a Leon McElrath III Magnus Wells Hillsboro DL 6’3 235 3a Joe Reed

