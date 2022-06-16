ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

100 years of peonies sounds like…

umich.edu
 3 days ago

U-M doctoral candidate creates sonic interaction with legendary floral garden. The newly minted W.E. Upjohn Peony Garden is celebrating 100 years of peonies, approaching the end of their season at the University of Michigan’s Nichols Arboretum. But now, thanks to Alexis Lamb, a U-M Doctorate of Musical Arts...

news.umich.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

20 Bunches Of Artificial Flowers In Vases To Buy Now And Enjoy Forever

A vibrant bunch of blooms displayed proudly on a table or mantelpiece is a thing of beauty. Sadly though, we're here to break the news that your weekly fresh bouquet habit might not be the most sustainable; either for the environment or your bank balance. Only 14% of cut flowers are grown here in the UK, with the rest being cultivated en masse in energy-guzzling hothouses abroad and shipped over, hugely upping their carbon footprint (and, therefore, yours).
HOME & GARDEN
BobVila

3 Reasons You Should Always Plant Marigolds in Your Garden

Annual flowers are sometimes more trouble than they’re worth. Since the plants are going to die at the end of the season, is there really a point in bothering?. The answer is: Yes, especially if you choose the right annuals. Unfussy and uncomplicated, marigolds are the perfect garden companion. They’re well suited to ornamental landscaping, container growing, and even vegetable gardens (and the flowers of some varieties are edible). Marigolds are also available in many varieties and colors, and prefer full-sun conditions. These low-maintenance flowers don’t need much looking after, either. Here are a few other persuasive reasons why marigold deserve a permanent spot in your garden.
GARDENING
Taste Of Home

Why Are Some Trees Painted White?

If you wander around the internet long enough, it’s inevitable you’ll fall into a heap of plant-loving people from all across the globe. And honestly, there’s no one more dedicated than people who plant trees. After all, it’s no small task to grow a fruit tree from a tiny sapling!
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
marthastewart.com

The 6 Best Flowers to Line Your Border Garden

Planting flower borders can be a challenge, especially when you have to determine which varieties work best in this area of your garden. With so many options to choose from, you might start to wonder if having a border garden is necessary altogether, or whether you should simply fill in the space with plants and shrubs you already have. There are several benefits to filling this space strategically, though, starting with color and scale, says Pamm Cooper, an extension educator at the University of Connecticut Home and Garden Education Center. They structure the space, "especially if they are the foreground for a fence, stone wall, or building in the background—or a softener for a hardscape such as a driveway or sidewalk," she says.
GARDENING
purewow.com

The 20 Best Full-Sun Perennials for Your Garden

Your sunny garden needs both annuals and perennials to attract pollinators and provide season-long color to your yard. While annuals bloom for one season from the time you plant them until frost, perennials bloom for a shorter period of weeks to months. But they return year after year, making them a smart investment in your garden for the long haul.
GARDENING
purewow.com

How to Grow Lavender in Your Garden

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. If you’re not able to jet off to Provence this summer to tour the lavender fields, why not grow your...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peony#W E Upjohn Peony Garden#U M Doctorate
AOL Corp

3 things to do right now for a beautiful lawn this summer, according to an expert

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. There are few things more satisfying than a lush, green lawn. But what if all you see outside your window is a lackluster landscape punctuated by patches of dry, brown grass? “Embrace the brown,” insists Bob Mann, technical expert for the National Association of Landscape Professionals, and one of the nation’s leading lawn care experts.
GARDENING
thepioneerwoman.com

How to Grow Sunflowers

It's impossible not to love sunflowers! Their cheerful faces brighten any garden, and they come in every color from the traditional sunny yellow to orange, red, and even creamy white. They have single or double petals, and range in height from two to ten feet tall. And they earned their name in a magical way: If you ever visit a sunflower field, you'll notice young sunflowers follow the sun's position throughout the day, a phenomenon called heliotropism or phototropism; although, as the flowerhead becomes heavy with seeds, the plant is less likely to exhibit this amazing natural feat. They're also a favorite of pollinators—bees especially love these flowers for late season food.
GARDENING
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Frank Fritz’s Major Weight Loss On Display in Rare Photo With Fan

Last year, the news of Frank Fritz’s departure from the hit History Channel series American Pickers shocked fans of the popular series. The news first hit as American Pickers creator and Frank Fritz’s co-host on the series, Mike Wolfe announced Frank’s departure from the series in an Instagram post. Fritz has since been replaced by Wolfe’s brother, Robbie.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Music
Essence

We Asked A 'Plant Doctor' How To Choose The Best Houseplants For Your Lifestyle

Plant stylist and curator Maryah Greene shares her tips and details how picking the right plants can improve your mental health. After moving to New York for grad school, plant stylist and curator Maryah Greene decided to deck her first “big girl” apartment out with lush houseplants. But as time went on, she began to notice that her Bed-Stuy pad wasn’t a conducive environment for her plants to thrive. “They all just died on me,” she tells ESSENCE.
GARDENING
Futurity

Bumblebees pick up more parasites on some flower shapes

The shape of flowers has the biggest effect on how bumblebees acquire parasites, a study shows. The findings could help people plant flowers that are less likely to spread parasites in pollinator habitats. The researchers examined the common eastern bumble bee (Bombus impatiens) and a gut parasite called Crithidia bombi...
ANIMALS
thespruce.com

The Best Tomato Cages for Your Garden

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Tomato cages keep vining fruit off the ground and encourage plants to grow upward and thrive. When researching the best tomato cages, we...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy