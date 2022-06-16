ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Sells Hidden Hills Mansion for $21 Million

By Wendy Bowman
Sportico
Sportico
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Ever since he sashayed into Los Angeles just over a year ago, you could say former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been just a wee bit busy. He’s not only captured a Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams , but he also doled out upwards of $30 million on three houses in L.A.’s guard-gated Hidden Hills—an all-new mansion, plus two side-by-side ranch homes bought from Drake.

Now the 34-year-old NFL star has somewhat unexpectedly decided to lighten his real estate portfolio. Records reveal he’s sold his main Hidden Hills residence to an as-yet-unidentified buyer in a $21 million off-market deal, or $1.4 million more than Stafford and his longtime wife Kelly paid for the then-brand-new estate last May, Dirt reports.

Perched atop a two-acre knoll—where nearby neighbors include his coach Sean McVay and teammate Aaron Donald, not to mention Kylie Jenner right across the street—the modern-farmhouse-meets-Napa-Valley-style structure was developed on speculation last year by EGC Real Estate Group.

Designed by architecture firm 64North, the home boasts a glass and shingle-sided exterior topped with a multi-gabled roofline. Inside, six bedrooms and nine baths are sprawled across 15,000 square feet of living space on two levels.

Glitzy amenities include a plush movie theater, fitness center, wellness suite with massage room and steam shower, and two temperature-controlled wine rooms (one for red storage, and the other for white). There’s also a separate guesthouse, plus an attached six-car garage with lifts that can accommodate up to a dozen vehicles.

A double-height entryway greets, complete with views that extend all the way from the foyer though the home’s copious glass walls, to the pool and canyons beyond. From there, other first-floor highlights include a library, den, and gourmet kitchen outfitted with dual islands and high-end stainless appliances adjoining a family room and dining area.

A striking spiral staircase heads upstairs, where a sumptuous master retreat has a large sitting room, showroom-style walk-in closet and luxe bath sporting a huge oval soaking tub; and outdoors, the picturesque grounds host a pool, along with numerous indoor-outdoor spaces ideal for entertaining with a wet bar and an outdoor kitchen.

More from Sportico.com Best of Sportico.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportico

Rob Walton Wins Broncos Bidding in Record $4.6 Billion Deal

Click here to read the full article. Billionaire Rob Walton has won the bidding for the Denver Broncos.  The Walmart heir, one of the richest people in the U.S., has reached an agreement to acquire the NFL franchise, according to a statement released by the team late Tuesday night. The deal is worth about $4.6 billion, according to someone familiar with the agreement, by far the most expensive price ever paid for a sports franchise.  The deal still needs approval from the NFL’s finance committee and league ownership, though Walton’s credentials will likely make that an easy process. The group includes Carrie...
DENVER, CO
Sportico

Lions QB Jared Goff Spirals Hidden Hills Home on the Market

Click here to read the full article. Now tossing the pigskin for the Detroit Lions, former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff is looking to lighten his SoCal real estate load, throwing one of his two L.A. area homes on the market at a number so close to $7.5 million it might as well be $7.5 million, Dirt reports. Set on a sunny knoll in guard-gated and celeb-favored Hidden Hills, easily an hour’s drive from SoFi Stadium, the 2016 first-round draft pick purchased the property in 2018 for a bit more than $4 million. The compound’s 4,300-square-foot main house is complemented by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Hornets’ Kelly Oubre Jr. Buys Hollywood Hills Mansion for $5 Million

Click here to read the full article. Back in 2005, when he was in the fourth grade, Charlotte Hornets’ Kelly “Tsunami Papi” Oubre Jr. was forced to leave his birthplace of New Orleans due to Hurricane Katrina, relocating first to Texas and then Nevada to finish out his senior year of high school. Now, in the second year of a two-year, $24.6-million contract with the Hornets, the sharp-shooting forward is moving because he wants to and has the necessary cash in hand to do so, this time to a stylish West Coast outpost in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Sporticast: Sports Teams Are Getting Really, Really Expensive

Click here to read the full article. On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the blockbuster sale of the Denver Broncos. Billionaire Rob Walton, one of the richest people in the world, reached an agreement this week to purchase the team for $4.6 billion, the highest total ever paid for a sports team. Walton will be the richest owner in the NFL by a factor of three, and his deep pockets made the Broncos auction a bit tidier than it otherwise might have been. The...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Hidden Hills, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Sportico

Denver Broncos Bidding Narrows to Three Main Groups

Click here to read the full article. Bidding on the Denver Broncos has narrowed to three main groups, led by Rob Walton, Josh Harris and the founders of Clearlake Capital. Four groups submitted bids in advance of the Monday evening deadline, according to multiple league sources, who were granted anonymity because the process is private. Of those four, three are considered competitive, the people said. Walton is believed to be the favorite, due to his immense wealth and connections to Colorado. The group led by Harris, who co-owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, includes Magic Johnson. The consortium led by...
DENVER, CO
Sportico

Cristiano Ronaldo Has Nevada Civil Case Against Him Dismissed

Click here to read the full article. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo will not be forced to pay millions of dollars in a civil lawsuit to a Nevada woman who once accused him of rape, as reported by Deadline. Ronaldo, age 37, is one of the most highly paid and recognizable sports stars in the world. He plays for the English Premier League club Manchester United and has captained the national team of his home country, Portugal. Mayorga is a former model who said she met Ronaldo at a nightclub in June 2009 and went back with him and other people to his...
CELEBRITIES
Sportico

NBA Raising $254 Million for Teams, Bringing Debt to $7.4 Billion

Click here to read the full article. The National Basketball Association is raising $254 million this week backed by national media revenues, according to a ratings opinion issued by Fitch Ratings on Monday. League subsidiary Hardwood Funding LLC is selling three uneven tranches of senior secured notes—about $137 million, $90 million and $26 million—using income from the media contracts to back the debt, according to Fitch. Based on prior disclosures, the debt is almost certainly meant to provide operating capital for three individual franchises, which aren’t disclosed. The NBA didn’t respond immediately to a request for comment. The new fundraising brings the...
NBA
Sportico

Broncos $4.65B Price Shows NFL Ownership Rules Working Just Fine

Click here to read the full article. The last NFL team sale, pre-Denver Broncos, was the Carolina Panthers; the franchise hit the market in late 2017, and bids were expected to reach as high as $3 billion. A pair of NBA teams—the Rockets and Clippers—fetched at least $2 billion in prior years and pundits figured entry to the world’s most valuable sports league should command a rich premium. Those lofty bids never materialized, and David Tepper nabbed the team for $2.28 billion, a tick ahead of the Rockets price. The NFL did a post-mortem on the sale process and its ownership rules...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Mark Emmert
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Drake
Sportico

Sporticast: Broncos Sale Heats Up, Trail Blazers Might Be Next

Click here to read the full article. On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the latest in the sale of the Denver Broncos. A second round of bidding concluded Monday evening, and it is increasingly looking like Walmart heir Rob Walton will be the next owner of the NFL franchise. Walton, who is worth roughly $60 billion, is by far the richest person in the process (and would be by far the league’s richest owner). His presence at this stage has the other groups doubting...
DENVER, CO
Sportico

Nets Owner Tsai ‘Relieved’ to Pass Record Buyer Crown to Walton

Click here to read the full article. Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai says he’s “relieved” to be losing his title as the sports owner who paid the most for his team, a mantle that will soon be handed to new Denver Broncos owner Rob Walton. The Nets and rights to the Barclays Center were valued at $3.3 billion when Tsai consolidated ownership back in 2019. It has remained the highest price ever paid for a sports franchise, more than Steve Cohen paid for the Mets in 2020 ($2.42 billion), and also topping the Chelsea FC sale last month ($3.16 billion). No longer....
NFL
Sportico

Sporticast: Dustin Johnson Crosses Golf’s Rubicon, SeatGeek Deal Dissolves

Click here to read the full article. On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including dramatic developments in professional golf. LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed challenger to the PGA Tour, recently announced the roster for its first event, and it contained one surprising name. Former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson is playing on the circuit, by far the highest-profile golfer to agree to spurn the traditional golf establishment in exchange for the financial benefits of the LIV offering. Johnson has already lost one endorsement—RBC, which is also...
SPORTS
Sportico

NBA Finals Debut at $1.6 Billion Chase Center Fulfills Warriors’ Plan

Click here to read the full article. The Golden State Warriors are finally where they wanted to be back in 2019 when San Francisco’s Chase Center opened: in the NBA Finals. For the sixth time in eight seasons, the Warriors will be chasing the title, this time against the Boston Celtics, one of the most storied franchises in NBA history. After two seasons to forget—largely because of injury on the court for Golden State, and the fallout caused by COVID-19—the building that was privately funded at $1.6 billion will be filled to capacity at 18,064 and rocking when Game 1 of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#American Football#Housing List#The Los Angeles Rams#Dirt#Egc Real Estate Group
Sportico

LIV Golf Prize Money Doubles That of Major Championships: Data Viz

Click here to read the full article. ESPN reported on Wednesday that 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed will play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series. They join decorated golfers Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia, all of whom are participating in the inaugural event beginning today at the Centurion Club outside London. Looking at the prize money at stake, it’s no mystery why golfers are defecting from the PGA Tour to join the circuit backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. Not only are the LIV events more lucrative than a typical tour...
GOLF
Sportico

Nike Co-Founder Phil Knight Leads $2+ Billion Offer for NBA’s Trail Blazers

Click here to read the full article. Nike co-founder Phil Knight and Los Angeles Dodgers investor Alan Smolinisky have made an offer of more than $2 billion to purchase the Portland Trail Blazers. There’s only one problem, the team isn’t for sale. The team is currently owned by the trust of late owner Paul Allen, who passed away in 2018.  Allen’s sister, Jody, is the executor of his estate and now chairs both the NBA team and the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks, which her brother bought in 1997. The team has said it’s not for sale and NBA commissioner Adam Silver confirmed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Oakland A’s Pursue Two $1 Billion Stadium Deals as Coliseum Decays Around Them

Click here to read the full article. The Oakland A’s have reached an inflection point, both for the stadium they currently occupy and where they may play in the future. The Oakland Coliseum is 56 years old, with a list of maintenance issues that make a feral cat’s hair stand up. The cat infestation—and its accompanying feces problem—are  among many items on a list the A’s filed in a recent complaint with the Coliseum’s Joint Powers Authority that also includes broken seats and plumbing problems among the many issues. “The stadium is 10 years past its useful life,” Dave Kaval, the club’s...
OAKLAND, CA
Sportico

Orioles’ Sale, Move Talk Fueled by Bitter Angelos Family Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. The future of the Baltimore Orioles’ ownership is at stake in a lawsuit brought by attorney Louis “Lou” Angelos, son of longtime Orioles owner Peter Angelos, against his brother, Orioles CEO John Angelos, and their 80-year-old mother, Georgia Angelos. The complaint, filed on June 9 in a Baltimore County court, demands that recent amendments to a family trust be voided and that John Angelos be held liable for fraud and intentionally interfering with his brother’s inheritance. Much of the case stems from the aftermath of Peter Angelos, now 92, creating a revocable trust in...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
Sportico

RBC Ends Dustin Johnson Sponsorship Deal Over LIV Event

Click here to read the full article. Royal Bank of Canada has decided to end its endorsement relationship with two-time major winner Dustin Johnson and 2010 U.S. Open champ Graeme McDowell. “As a result of the decisions made by professional golfers Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell to play the LIV Golf Invitational Series opener, RBC is terminating its sponsorship agreement with both players,” the banking giant said in a statement to Sportico. “We wish them well in their future endeavours.” Johnson was the biggest name of the 42 entries announced Tuesday for the LIV Golf Invitational Series’ first event at London’s Centurion...
GOLF
Sportico

Will Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz Back Athlete-Focused Business Club

Click here to read the full article. Business-minded former athletes will soon have an exclusive, upscale spot in New York City where they can congregate, network and gain peer support and camaraderie, which is often lacking when their playing days come to an end. This September, former NFL quarterback Christian Ponder and former Under Armour North America president Jason LaRose are launching The Post, a new private membership club which looks to construct a team-like atmosphere and world-class network for athletes-turned-businesspersons. It’s slated to be one of the first private membership clubs designed for former and current athletes. After his NFL career...
NFL
Sportico

76ers, Devils Parent HBSE Valued at $3 Billion in Arctos Investment

Click here to read the full article. Arctos Sports Partners is investing in Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. The deal, which closed last week, was announced Monday morning. While terms weren’t provided, someone familiar with the agreement said it values the company, which also owns the Prudential Center and a handful of other businesses, at more than $3 billion. The deal gives Arctos the right to buy a little more than 5% of HBSE over time, said the person, who was granted anonymity because the details are private. The specific timeline...
NFL
Sportico

MLS’ $2.5 Billion Apple TV Deal: Game-Changer or Disappointment?

Click here to read the full article. For months, Major League Soccer has deliberated on what it wanted for its next TV deal: games in every home in America or a bigger check and a product behind a paywall. The answer arrived Tuesday when the league announced a 10-year deal for every match to be streamed on a new subscription service from tech giant Apple. The deal is worth a minimum of $2.5 billion, according to multiple people familiar with the agreement. “MLS couldn’t keep everything. The only property that gets to keep everything anymore is the NFL and maybe a...
MLS
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy