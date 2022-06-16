Rams QB Matthew Stafford Sells Hidden Hills Mansion for $21 Million

Click here to read the full article.

Ever since he sashayed into Los Angeles just over a year ago, you could say former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been just a wee bit busy. He’s not only captured a Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams , but he also doled out upwards of $30 million on three houses in L.A.’s guard-gated Hidden Hills—an all-new mansion, plus two side-by-side ranch homes bought from Drake.

Now the 34-year-old NFL star has somewhat unexpectedly decided to lighten his real estate portfolio. Records reveal he’s sold his main Hidden Hills residence to an as-yet-unidentified buyer in a $21 million off-market deal, or $1.4 million more than Stafford and his longtime wife Kelly paid for the then-brand-new estate last May, Dirt reports.

Perched atop a two-acre knoll—where nearby neighbors include his coach Sean McVay and teammate Aaron Donald, not to mention Kylie Jenner right across the street—the modern-farmhouse-meets-Napa-Valley-style structure was developed on speculation last year by EGC Real Estate Group.

Designed by architecture firm 64North, the home boasts a glass and shingle-sided exterior topped with a multi-gabled roofline. Inside, six bedrooms and nine baths are sprawled across 15,000 square feet of living space on two levels.

Glitzy amenities include a plush movie theater, fitness center, wellness suite with massage room and steam shower, and two temperature-controlled wine rooms (one for red storage, and the other for white). There’s also a separate guesthouse, plus an attached six-car garage with lifts that can accommodate up to a dozen vehicles.

A double-height entryway greets, complete with views that extend all the way from the foyer though the home’s copious glass walls, to the pool and canyons beyond. From there, other first-floor highlights include a library, den, and gourmet kitchen outfitted with dual islands and high-end stainless appliances adjoining a family room and dining area.

A striking spiral staircase heads upstairs, where a sumptuous master retreat has a large sitting room, showroom-style walk-in closet and luxe bath sporting a huge oval soaking tub; and outdoors, the picturesque grounds host a pool, along with numerous indoor-outdoor spaces ideal for entertaining with a wet bar and an outdoor kitchen.