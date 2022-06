LCM (50-meter format) Start Lists Book (pre-meet) The time has come: SwimSwam Pick’em results for day 1 of the World Championships are here. Day 1 only featured 5 finals, the men’s 400 free, women’s 400 free, men’s 400 IM, women’s 4×100 free relay, and men’s 4×100 free relay. Luckily for our Pick’ems contestants, there were a few “gimmies” on day 1 of these Championships. For example, nearly every contestant had Katie Ledecky winning the women’s 400 free, and many had Summer McIntosh correctly picked at #2. Similarly, the Australian women were heavily picked to win Gold in the women’s 4×100 free relay.

