ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Judge: Trump's theory about Pence's election powers has 'no basis'

By Freddy Brewster
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w5MM5_0gD8Sd1s00
Retired Judge J. Michael Luttig speaks during a House Jan. 6 committee hearing on Thursday. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

Former President Trump's theory that Vice President Mike Pence could have effectively deemed Trump the winner of the 2020 election is legally baseless and amounts to "constitutional mischief," retired federal Judge J. Michael Luttig told the Jan. 6 committee Thursday.

Trump and his legal advisor John Eastman repeatedly claimed that Pence had the power to reject electoral votes or suspend the electoral count temporarily while some states looked for evidence of fraud, possibly handing the election to Trump. That idea has "no theory or basis in the Constitution or laws in the United States at all," Luttig, who was appointed to the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals by President George H.W. Bush, told the committee.

“I would lay my body across the road before I would let the vice president overturn the 2020 election” on the basis of Eastman’s theory, Luttig said. “What this body needs to know, and now America needs to know, is that that was the centerpiece to overturn the 2020 election.”

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Redlands), a member of the committee, noted that a vice president meddling in the electoral count has no recent precedent in American history.

“For over two centuries, vice presidents have presided over the joint sessions of Congress in a purely ceremonial role.” Aguilar said, adding that it includes former Vice President Al Gore, who oversaw the count of tumultuous 2000 electoral count in which he lost the election to George W. Bush.

Eastman’s legal theory hinged on a flimsy interpretation of the 12th Amendment that stretched the powers of the vice president’s role, Luttig said. “The incumbent vice president of the United States has little substantive constitutional authority, if any at all,” Luttig said. Just to be sure, though, some members of Congress have pushed to reform the Electoral Count Act to formally clarify the limits on the vice president's role. When Congress meets to certify the next presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris is likely to be in the same seat that Pence was in on Jan. 6, 2021.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 8

Ron
2d ago

Constitutional mischief? IT'S TREASON. An attempt to overthrow a duly elected official by violating our Constitution. C'mon judge. Grow a pair. Call it what it is.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
AOL Corp

Fox News anchors joke that Trump family gatherings could be 'awkward' after Ivanka’s Jan. 6 testimony

After declining to air the first January 6 Committee hearing, Fox News covered it with a special Fox News at Night With Shannon Bream featuring anchors Martha McCallum and Bret Baier. At the hearing, the committee played video of former Attorney General Bill Barr’s testimony, later followed by video of Ivanka Trump’s testimony. In his testimony, Barr said that he told former President Trump that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and that the former president’s claims were “bulls***.” The committee aired only a small portion of Ivanka’s testimony, but in it, she is shown agreeing with Barr and contradicting her father.
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Feds Warn Navarro to Stop Making ‘Numerous False Statements’ About His Arrest

Trump loyalist Peter Navarro has made “numerous false statements” about his arrest, federal prosecutors wrote in a new court filing Thursday urging a judge to reject Navarro’s request for more time until his next court hearing. Navarro was arrested last week for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. He was not denied food, water or a call to a lawyer, prosecutors said in the new filing shared by Politico. In fact, “At the time of his arrest, the Defendant first requested to call the press, which was denied,” it says. The feds say Navarro’s arresting officers—who Navarro called “kind Nazis”—told him he could call an attorney but he instead said he needed to go on live TV that night and had to call to say he wouldn’t be there. Navarro also initially said he would represent himself but is now asking for additional time to find a lawyer, which prosecutors argued was a “contrived effort” to delay the case so his civil suit against the DOJ could move forward.
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Georgia prosecutor says she has evidence to prove "criminal intent" in Trump election fraud: report

Former president Donald J Trump holds a Save America rally in Perry, GA, United States on September 25, 2021. (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance explained that Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis has a leg up on other investigations into Donald Trump's attempts to steal the 2020 presidential election when it comes to proving the former president knew he was breaking the law.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Gore
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Pete Aguilar
Person
Mike Pence
Person
George W. Bush
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

New email shows Trump campaign ordered fake Georgia electors to plot in “complete secrecy”

Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) There were several states that attempted to replace the electors chosen by voters in the 2020 election. It was part of a plot by former President Donald Trump's campaign and legal team to somehow overthrow the election simply by having supporters push their way into the rooms where the electors were.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Why Trump must have hated Michael Luttig's Jan. 6 testimony

Michael Luttig, one of the star witnesses in Thursday’s Jan. hearing, likely drove Trump up a wall this afternoon. Luttig is the staunchly conservative former federal judge who reportedly advised Vice President Mike Pence and his staff that, contrary to Trump’s claims, Pence had no authority to block Congress from certifying Trump’s 2020 election loss.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vice Presidents#Election Fraud#House#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Axios

Trump's former acting chief of staff calls Jan. 6 video "stunning"

Mick Mulvaney, who served as former President Trump's White House chief of staff for more than a year, called video of the Capitol attack presented at a Jan. 6 hearing "stunning." Driving the news: The footage laid out a play-by-play of Jan. 6, starting at 10am when Proud Boys marched...
POTUS
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
323K+
Followers
63K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy