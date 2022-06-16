ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Give Weezer's new single 'Records' a spin before it hits shelves June 21

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

A mighty wind is blowing in some fresh Weezer tunes from the band's 2022 SZNS: Summer offering. Along with a tease for their new song "Records," set to arrive on Tuesday, June 21, Rivers Cuomo & Co.'s are also asking fans to join in on the fun with a new app that lets you be the record player.

Listen to your favorite music now -- curated for fans, by fans -- on Audacy ’s Weezer Radio, and more!

Announcing the upcoming single, part of their four-part SZNS album series, on social media, the band says they're "gonna have you running around in circles (literally)" with their next offering... and they're not joking around.

Along with the announcement, Weezer has asked fans to head on over to humanrecordplayer.com to hear the song before it's out, while they spin the record themselves acting as the track's biological music box. Better make it count... because they're planning on sharing some of the "best" videos posted to social media, too.

But that's not all... following the release of "Records" on the 21st, Weezer is also promising a "showstopper" of an announcement, which will likely spell out a run of upcoming concert dates. Either that or Rivers is going to announce his 2024 run for president. We'll take both, please, and thank you.

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new Weezer Radio , Alt Now , Rockternative , Drivin' Alt , '90s and Chill , Alterna 00s , and ALT Roots stations -- plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist , and Scott Lowe on the Go's Post Modern Music Box !

