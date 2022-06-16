ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Halftime entertainment: Worcester's Joyner Lucas in the lineup for Celtics-Warriors game

By Mike Elfland, Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

Rapper Joyner Lucas, who grew up in Worcester, will be performing at halftime of Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

The game will be played at TD Garden in Boston Thursday night.

Lucas , who graduated from South High Community School, has climbed to the top of the hip-hop world.

He has a fondness for Boston sports teams.

In 2019 he threw out the first pitch at a Red Sox game at Fenway Park.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Halftime entertainment: Worcester's Joyner Lucas in the lineup for Celtics-Warriors game

