Halftime entertainment: Worcester's Joyner Lucas in the lineup for Celtics-Warriors game

Rapper Joyner Lucas, who grew up in Worcester, will be performing at halftime of Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

The game will be played at TD Garden in Boston Thursday night.

Lucas , who graduated from South High Community School, has climbed to the top of the hip-hop world.

He has a fondness for Boston sports teams.

In 2019 he threw out the first pitch at a Red Sox game at Fenway Park.

