ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

2 athletic groups sign on for NC education board oversight

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LE1Al_0gD8Rl7t00

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Formal agreements reached between North Carolina’s education board and two nonprofit bodies that already run high school athletic competitions in the state will take effect next month.

The initial memorandums of understanding entered into with the State Board of Education are in keeping with a 2021 state law that sought more rigorous government supervision of interscholastic sports among public schools.

The law followed criticisms by legislators and parents of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association about its athlete eligibility decisions, penalties against member schools and its flush coffers.

“These MOUs bring significant and needed change to our athletic program,” State Board of Education Chairman Eric Davis told a legislative oversight committee Thursday seeking information on the memorandums before they begin July 1. “Our goal is to provide the best opportunities for our students and to demonstrate for them that teamwork is at the core of how we manage the athletics program.”

As expected, one agreement was reached in March with the NCHSAA, a group originally founded in 1913 and for decades has been the dominant governing body for high schools.

But the board also entered a similar four-year arrangement with the newer and much smaller Carolina Athletic Association for Schools of Choice , whose members include a few dozen public charter and private schools. The NCHSAA has over 400 member schools, nearly all of them public.

The 2021 law, which also was approved after input from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and NCHSAA representatives, laid out details for a memorandum to administer and enforce requirements for high school sports on behalf of the board.

Those requirements prevent monetary penalties against schools for rule infractions, moving instead to a demerit system that could result in game and title forfeits.

The law says an association must provide annual audits of its finances and “engage in open meetings.” The associations also will defer to an independent appeals board of its decisions on things like gameplay and student-athlete eligibility. The State Board of Education picks the appeals panel members.

Legislative committee members had several questions about memorandum details, including the extent to which association activities will be transparent.

The associations have agreed to broadcast their board and membership meetings so they can be seen by the public, but the board must keep confidential personnel and student records, as well as items protected by attorney-client privilege.

As nonprofits, the associations are not formally subject to the state’s open meetings and public records law that government bodies must follow. That means some association records may be more accessible though school officials than through the athletic groups.

While the legislation addresses financial accountability by the NCHSAA, “we’ve certainly got a disconnect when it comes to access to knowledge and information on how they come about the decisions they make,” said Democratic Rep. Billy Richardson of Cumberland County, adding that athletic decisions affect “children’s lives in a tremendous way.”

Davis said the education board can use its oversight authority to demand compliance with public access provisions in the memorandums. And the board has the ability to terminate an agreement if problems persist — something Davis said he would prefer to avoid for the students’ best interests.

For now, the changes are bringing more light to high school athletics in the state, said Sen. Tom McInnis, a Richmond County Republican who helped shepherd the 2021 law through the General Assembly.

“We had some bad habits and we’re breaking them,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Two NC colleges listed as most affordable online

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Remote learning has come a long way since the days of taking correspondence courses via the U.S. postal service during the 19th century. Today, technology has made it possible for students to earn a degree fully online from anywhere in the world. As more students embrace postsecondary remote options, affordable online […]
COLLEGES
WNCT

‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’ might be left behind in NC House

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The sometimes-controversial legislation called the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” may not move out of the North Carolina House of Representatives this session. House Bill 755, which was approved on June 3 by the state Senate, apparently won’t be taken up in this short session, House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) said, because […]
POLITICS
WNCT

Where refugees in NC are arriving from

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The Department of Homeland Security announced on May 9 that roughly 6,000 Ukrainian refugees were approved for temporary entry into the U.S. as part of a program designed to fast-track the admission of 100,000 people displaced by Russia’s war in Ukraine. While similar expedited processes have been used in the past, refugee admissions to the […]
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WNCT

Louisiana session ends: No new map with a 2nd Black district

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers ended a special session Saturday saying they were unable to agree on a new congressional map that includes a second majority Black district as ordered by a federal judge, prompting an angry blast from the governor. U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick on...
LOUISIANA STATE
WNCT

See how many dinosaur fossils are in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Humans’ fascination with dinosaurs goes back at least 2,000 years to Chinese writings describing what were thought to be massive dragon bones. In the 17th century, an English museum curator discovered a large thigh bone he posited was from a human giant. The first scientific designation of a group of animals called […]
WILDLIFE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Mcinnis
WNCT

McMaster will sign bill allowing medical providers to deny care based on beliefs

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will sign a bill that allows medical providers to deny care based on religious beliefs, according to a spokesperson with the governor’s office. McMaster is expected to sign the bill Friday afternoon, according to Brian Symmes. House Bill 4776, also known as the “Medical Ethics […]
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Raleigh#Nchsaa
WNCT

Sound Rivers: Good water-quality start to summer

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Two sites on the Lower Neuse and one on the Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week. Black Beard Sailing Club on Upper Broad Creek and Slocum Creek in Havelock were the first Swim Guide failures of the year on the Lower Neuse. “The less rain you have, the less bad […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

81 sea turtle nests on Hatteras shore; up from ’21

MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — There are more sea turtle nests on a portion of North Carolina’s Outer Banks this season than at the same time last year, officials said Friday in observing World Sea Turtle Day. An update from Cape Hatteras National Seashore says there have been 81 nests laid so far this season, including […]
MANTEO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy