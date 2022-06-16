Two accused of stealing over $300 in shoes from area Kohl's, police say

Lancaster County, PA — Police say two teens were killed in a single vehicle accident in Lancaster County on Saturday morning. Authorities say it happened just after 11:00 AM on the 1500 block of Springville Road (PA Route 897). According to authorities a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox being driven by 15-year-old Roxanne Wilson of Mohton, Berks Co., left the road and hit a tree in the area of the vehicle's windshield.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO