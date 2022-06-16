Demoted NYPD cop arrested then suspended for allegedly stealing flooring from LI store

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A demoted NYPD cop was suspended this week after being accused of stealing $1,300 worth of wood flooring from a Long Island store, officials said.

The cop, Lina Ruiz, 40, was arrested on Monday for stealing 10 boxes of flooring from a Floor & Decor store in Commack on April 13, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

Ruiz was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and issued a desk appearance ticket.

She was suspended from duty upon her arrest, an NYPD spokesman said.

She had already been demoted from captain to lieutenant for hanging out in a bar while on duty in 2018, according to the Daily News .

Ruiz's attorney, Peter Brill, told the Daily News that the theft was a misunderstanding and a "comedy of errors." Ruiz, who is building a home on Long Island, had ordered 65 boxes of wood flooring from the story but only received 55, Brill said.

The Floor & Decor store employee told Ruiz that there were some more boxes at the store and that she would put a note on the computer that Ruiz had already paid for the boxes, letting her take them.

The entry wasn’t made, leading to the arrest of Ruiz, Brill said.