Stantonsburg awarded $50K downtown grant

Cameron and Trevor Joyner of Bridgeview Contractors work to preserve two adjoining downtown Stantonsburg historic structures in March 2018.

The town of Stantonsburg’s efforts to spruce up its historic downtown district are getting a $50,000 boost courtesy of a state-administered pandemic relief grant.

Stantonsburg is one of 30 local governments in rural areas across North Carolina to receive money from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, a state program using federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The state awarded $20.1 million in its first round of grants, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday.

“North Carolina’s rural communities are our heart and soul, and we are committed to helping them grow and become more competitive,” Cooper said in a news release. “Today’s awards will provide both the funds and the expertise to help transform and expand North Carolina’s rural economies (and) create good jobs and strong communities.”

Stantonsburg is among 15 governments receiving downtown revitalization grants. The category “supports downtown development initiatives that help grow and leverage a community’s commercial core into an asset for economic growth and prosperity,” according to the governor’s office.

The cities of Newton, Sanford, Lumberton and Spencer and the town of Old Fort will receive $900,000 each in downtown grant money, while Tarboro and Greenville are in line for $875,000 apiece. Stokes County and the town of Valdese were each approved for $850,000.

Other downtown revitalization grant recipients are the city of Rockingham ($750,000), Alexander County ($650,000), the town of Weldon ($369,778) and the city of Roxboro and town of Mount Olive ($175,000 each).

Four local governments won grants in the resilient neighborhoods category, which bankrolls work “focused on community development and quality of life improvements, such as eliminating food deserts, creating healthy living initiatives and increasing access to affordable housing options.”

Randolph County and the town of Jonesville were awarded $900,000 each. The town of Pembroke will receive $850,000 and the town of Wallace is in line for $825,000.

State officials approved 11 grants in the community enhancements for economic growth category, which is meant to help “smooth the way for economic development opportunities, such as the acquisition of land and buildings, the preparation of business sites and the removal of structural and physical barriers that may be limiting development.”

Awardees are the cities of Hickory ($900,000), Salisbury ($875,000) and Raeford ($846,000), the towns of Windsor ($839,450), Butner ($825,000), Mars Hill ($750,000), Garysburg ($355,680), Elizabethtown ($332,500) and Pilot Mountain ($330,000) and Warren County ($300,000) and the city of Saluda ($170,000).

The N.C. Department of Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division administers the $48 million Rural Transformation Grant Fund. Applications for the second round of grants will open in early September. For more information, visit www.nccommerce.com/transform.