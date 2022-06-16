ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stantonsburg, NC

Stantonsburg awarded $50K downtown grant

By From staff reports
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lzVTg_0gD8OfMo00
Cameron and Trevor Joyner of Bridgeview Contractors work to preserve two adjoining downtown Stantonsburg historic structures in March 2018.

The town of Stantonsburg’s efforts to spruce up its historic downtown district are getting a $50,000 boost courtesy of a state-administered pandemic relief grant.

Stantonsburg is one of 30 local governments in rural areas across North Carolina to receive money from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, a state program using federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The state awarded $20.1 million in its first round of grants, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday.

“North Carolina’s rural communities are our heart and soul, and we are committed to helping them grow and become more competitive,” Cooper said in a news release. “Today’s awards will provide both the funds and the expertise to help transform and expand North Carolina’s rural economies (and) create good jobs and strong communities.”

Stantonsburg is among 15 governments receiving downtown revitalization grants. The category “supports downtown development initiatives that help grow and leverage a community’s commercial core into an asset for economic growth and prosperity,” according to the governor’s office.

The cities of Newton, Sanford, Lumberton and Spencer and the town of Old Fort will receive $900,000 each in downtown grant money, while Tarboro and Greenville are in line for $875,000 apiece. Stokes County and the town of Valdese were each approved for $850,000.

Other downtown revitalization grant recipients are the city of Rockingham ($750,000), Alexander County ($650,000), the town of Weldon ($369,778) and the city of Roxboro and town of Mount Olive ($175,000 each).

Four local governments won grants in the resilient neighborhoods category, which bankrolls work “focused on community development and quality of life improvements, such as eliminating food deserts, creating healthy living initiatives and increasing access to affordable housing options.”

Randolph County and the town of Jonesville were awarded $900,000 each. The town of Pembroke will receive $850,000 and the town of Wallace is in line for $825,000.

State officials approved 11 grants in the community enhancements for economic growth category, which is meant to help “smooth the way for economic development opportunities, such as the acquisition of land and buildings, the preparation of business sites and the removal of structural and physical barriers that may be limiting development.”

Awardees are the cities of Hickory ($900,000), Salisbury ($875,000) and Raeford ($846,000), the towns of Windsor ($839,450), Butner ($825,000), Mars Hill ($750,000), Garysburg ($355,680), Elizabethtown ($332,500) and Pilot Mountain ($330,000) and Warren County ($300,000) and the city of Saluda ($170,000).

The N.C. Department of Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division administers the $48 million Rural Transformation Grant Fund. Applications for the second round of grants will open in early September. For more information, visit www.nccommerce.com/transform.

Comments / 1

Related
WITN

Free Community Event in Kinston on Saturday

Kinston, N.C. (WITN) -A free community event is being held in Kinston for members of the community to enjoy. The even called “Our Community Cares” is taking place Saturday June 18th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lenoir County Health Department. There will be food, live...
KINSTON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gov. Cooper Says Rural Communities Across North Carolina Awarded Grants

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Cooper says 30 local governments in rural areas across North Carolina have been awarded grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. The fund is a new source of support for rural economic development projects in the state funded by the federal American Rescue Plan. Officials...
POLITICS
newbernnow.com

Who’s in Charge — The New Bern City Manager or the Board of Aldermen?

There appears to be confusion over who is the Chief Executive Officer of the City of New Bern and what are the roles and responsibilities of our elected officials. When residents are unsure of who’s in charge of what, and when elected officials claim to “green light” or “get the deal done” without the Board of Aldermen making decisions as a whole — things can get out of control.
NEW BERN, NC
wraltechwire.com

North Carolina is taking the next big step as a global life sciences leader

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – A coalition of partners from across North Carolina, led by the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, recently submitted a federal Economic Development Administration Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant Phase 2 proposal that marks a milestone in our state’s economic evolution. It had a big...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxboro, NC
City
Lumberton, NC
City
Saluda, NC
City
Tarboro, NC
City
Mount Olive, NC
City
Valdese, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Elizabethtown, NC
City
Stantonsburg, NC
City
Mars Hill, NC
City
Raeford, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
City
Pilot Mountain, NC
City
South Weldon, NC
City
Butner, NC
WITN

Juneteenth celebrations being held in Eastern Carolina

N.C. (WITN) - Many Juneteenth celebrations are taking place in Eastern Carolina this weekend into Monday of next week. Some have even already begun. Juneteenth, which is a state and federally recognized holiday, is on Sunday, June 19th, but its public holiday date is Monday, June 20th. The holiday commemorates...
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Dozens commemorate Juneteenth in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sunday, June 19 marks the official Juneteenth holiday, but plenty of people were out celebrating the day on Saturday and learning about history. “It’s not only freedom for our formerly enslaved ancestors, but the outlawing of slavery meant freedom for all,” Earl Ighmes, with the North Carolina Museum of History, said.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

ECU Health Medical Center Medicine Giveaway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NC MedAssist is bringing back the free over-the-counter medicine giveaway. The event will take place on Saturday, June 25. To pick up medicine, visit Bethel Youth Activity Center at 7447 Main Street, Bethel, NC 27812. Over the counter medicine will be available from 9 a.m. to...
BETHEL, NC
neusenews.com

City of Kinston building permits

The following building permits were issued in the City of Kinston:. 4/7, Dillard Wallace Construction Co., 904 West Road, project cost: $40,000. 4/7, Dillard Wallace Construction Co., 1605 Cambridge Drive, project cost: $30,000. 4/7, Dillard Wallace Construction Co., 2144 Autumn Drive, project cost: $50,000. 4/7, Owner, 2813 Oakland Drive, project...
KINSTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
spectrumlocalnews.com

Duke professor's score of a lifetime

DURHAM, N.C. — This Sunday marks Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the arrival of the news of emancipation of enslaved African Americans in Texas months after the Civil War ended. One Triangle musician has been preparing for this weekend for months. Duke professor Anthony Kelley says the North Carolina...
DURHAM, NC
wcti12.com

ENC 4th of July fireworks canceled after Lenoir County explosion

SWANSBORO, Carteret County — An eastern North Carolina fireworks display has been canceled after last week’s fireworks explosion in Lenoir County. Officials said landowner Randy Herring was burning off a wheat field at a farm on Bulltown Road in LaGrange, which led to the brush fire that ultimately consumed a shipping container with commercial-grade fireworks. It eventually exploded.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Heart And Soul#Bridgeview Contractors#American#Valdese W
WRAL News

Man found dead in Halifax County

Littleton, N.C. — A man was found dead on Saturday night in Halifax County. Deputies found the man's body in the 1900 stretch of Roper Springs Road in Littleton around 9 p.m. The body was taken to a local medical facility, where investigators are working to identify him. The...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Veronica Charnell Media

Juneteenth Events in North Carolina

Popular Juneteenth Events are happening this weekend in North Carolina. Juneteenth is a national commemoration of ending slavery in the United States. It is a time that calls for celebrating the freedom within education and achievement and acknowledging the ever-evolving progress we aim to achieve in contributing to the progress, amplification, significance, and the future of the African-American community.
jocoreport.com

Fire Heavily Damages Well-Known Convenience Store

SELMA – Johnston County Fire Marshal investigators reported that a woman was injured Sunday morning in an accidental fire which heavily damaged a landmark Johnston County business. Firefighters reported smoke and flames coming from the front window of Popeye’s Gas and Grill at 6425 NC Highway 96 North, north...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
6K+
Followers
808
Post
757K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy