ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Everyone Is Talking About Lake Shadow In Western New York

By Clay Moden
WIBX 950
WIBX 950
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is it hot enough for you this week? The summer is not officially here yet and we are seeing temperatures well over 80 and with the humidity, it feels like we are in the upper 90's! But here in Western New York, we are fortunate to have to Great Lakes that...

wibx950.com

Comments / 0

Related
2 On Your Side

UB pediatrics chair sees Yellowstone National Park up close

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's still unclear when Yellowstone National Park will fully reopen after devastating flooding ripped through that area earlier this week. Officials are still assessing the full scale of damage, and photos and videos of the power of Mother Nature are being shared. Dr. Steven Lipshultz, the...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: June 17 - June 19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several family-friendly events are scheduled to take place all throughout the Western New York region this weekend. The Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo will take place Saturday and Sunday at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. The festival will feature a parade, entertainment, vendors and activities. "The Festival commemorates June 19, 1865, the day when freedom became reality to all enslaved African Americans; and recognizes the continued quest, of Black people, to remain free, while celebrating the rich history, culture, and achievements of the African American experience," a release says. 7 News will share a live stream of the parade on Saturday morning. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
96.1 The Breeze

Two Lakes In New York State Are Among America’s Most Polluted

New York has the distinction of being the only state with two lakes among the top 10 most polluted in America. Actually, both lakes are in the top5 and we actually have the #1 most polluted lake right here in our state. AZ Animals put out the list of the top 10 for 2022. I really feel like we actually have three lakes on the list because Lake Erie is listed for Michigan, but any pollution from Michigan surely has an effect on our portion of Lake Erie, right?
Power 93.7 WBLK

Tornado Watch For Buffalo and Western New York

It's been a very hot and muggy past three days in Western New York. It's been that way across the state and much of the midwest and southeast, as well. Wednesday saw highs in the mid-to-high 80's with some 90 degree readings. Thursday was slightly less warm but still very hot and muggy outside.
BUFFALO, NY
NYS Music

Sunset at the Stables Festival in East Aurora Announces Lineup

Sunset at the Stables will return this summer to Knox Farms State Park in East Aurora, 20 miles southeast of Buffalo. Sunset at the Stables will be host bands on July 1, 8, 15, and 22 and will feature some of the region’s most talented musicians, with Knox Farms as a backdrop. As well, there will local food and beverages from 42 North Brewing Company. Event producer and 42 North Brewery Founder, John Cimperman, spoke about how excited he is for the festival.
EAST AURORA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Lakes#Western New York#Lake Ontario#Lake Erie#A Blessing And A Curse
2 On Your Side

2 The Outdoors: Discoveries both large and small at Letchworth State Park

CASTILE, N.Y. — With its monumental waterfalls, deep gorges, and vast beauty, it's easy to understand the lure of Letchworth State Park. It has a long history, home to many cultures over the eons. It's also a haven for a great diversity of wildlife. Sprawling over 14,00 acres, its size can seem a little overwhelming at times. Environmental Education Assistant Conrad Baker knows the park well.
CASTILE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Is It Safe To Eat Fish From Lake Erie In New York State?

Summer officially kicks off on June 21 and of course, it's the perfect time to go fishing in Lake Erie. But are the fish safe to consume? With food prices skyrocketing, it might be tempting to 'hunt' for your own food by fishing in the lake. Plus, if you're trying to get your summer bod in order, fish is often considered a healthier 'meat' option.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Jobs
WIBX 950

Just How Many New Yorkers Have Moved to Florida?

New Yorkers have been flocking to Florida for decades. But just how many are fleeing for the warmer climates down south? The Sunshine State gets its share of jokes; with the random bizarre news stories, and from it being in the path of many hurricanes and other severe weather. But its many attractions and beautiful beaches are making some New Yorkers rethink their futures. It was recently voted the second most fun state in the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Best Places To Pick Strawberries In Western New York

I know...you can pick strawberries up at the store, but there's nothing better than fresh strawberries that you just picked from a field. It's not easy work. You have to pick through the ones that are past their prime and skip the ones that aren't ready yet. They're never in the shade so it can be ridiculously hot. If you're really picky it can take hours.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Two WNY Towns Make List Of Cheapest Places To Live In New York State

We are living in inflationary times. Every time I turn around the price has increased on essentials, like gas, food, or rent. Can we get a break? If you're willing to relocate, you might be able to live in an affordable place. Two towns here in Western New York made the list of the cheapest places to live in the state. HomeSnacks put the list together.
POLITICS
CNHI

Dietician joins Niagara Falls Memorial staff

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will now offer a nutrition program in the Summit Orthopaedic Center, located in suite 700 of the Summit Healthplex at 6934 Williams Road in Wheatfield. Outpatient registered dietitian Diana Korzhukova, M.S., R.D., C.D.N., is now seeing patients at the Center for Nutrition Counseling every Wednesday.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

Push made to have Juneteenth recognized as holiday in City of Tonawanda

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — With Juneteenth not being recognized as a holiday in the City of Tonawanda on Monday, some local leaders led a call to action. During a Sunday news conference held at City Hall, Erie County Democratic Chair and Jeremy Zellner, who was born and raised in the city and currently lives there, called on the city's mayor, John White, to properly observe Juneteenth and asked for city offices to be closed Monday.
TONAWANDA, NY
WGRZ TV

Doing Yoga for harmony & peace in the Falls

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Niagara Tamil and Indian Association are joining together to host a Yoga Day at Niagara Falls, on Goat Island Lawn on Sunday, June 19 from 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. "We have partnered with the Niagara Falls State Park and the Niagara Falls Illumination...
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy