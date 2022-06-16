Look: Phil Mickelson Just 4-Putted From 12 Feet

BROOKLINE -- Phil Mickelson arrived at The Country Club this week as the center of attention. He'd end up leaving before the weekend even arrived.Fresh off a 33rd-place finish in his debut LIV event last week, Mickelson shot a an 8-over 78 on Thursday and a 3-over 73 on Friday to finish at plus-11 for the tournament. With the projected cut line around plus-5 when he finished, Mickelson knew his tournament was over fairly early during his round on Friday.Mickelson's week began with a tense press conference on Monday, but he was well-received by the fans in attendance throughout the...

