Phil Mickelson

Look: Phil Mickelson Just 4-Putted From 12 Feet

By Matt Audilet
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Phil Mickelson isn't having a very happy birthday at the first round of the U.S. Open on Thursday. The 52-year-old lefty knocked his tee shot to about 12 feet on the par-3 sixth hole...

The Spun

Look: NBC Called Out For Embarrassing U.S. Open Mistake

Over the last few days, NBC's coverage of the U.S. Open has drawn its fair share of criticism. That continued during the final round earlier this afternoon, when the broadcast failed to show co-leader Scottie Scheffler hitting a birdie putt to take sole possession of the lead. Instead, fans were...
GOLF
