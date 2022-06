The US Open marked Phil Mickelson’s first PGA tournament since January — and just his second overall event, including the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational, which was played last week in London. Mickelson’s return to The Country Club was an ugly one, as he four-putted from 12 feet away on one hole, an embarrassing moment that […] The post Phil Mickelson’s shocking admission after missing the cut at the US Open appeared first on ClutchPoints.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO