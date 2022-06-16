DeSantis jokes that Elon Musk's support means he's popular with African Americans

Trying for a bit of levity, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saw a quip about the possible support of the world’s richest man fall flat with liberal pundits.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed on Twitter that he recently voted for a Republican political candidate for the first time in his life and that, when it comes to potential Presidential candidates for the 2024 election, he was leaning toward DeSantis as his choice.

Speaking to the press as he campaigns for re-election as Florida’s governor this fall, DeSantis responded to Musk’s comment, saying he was always welcoming of “support from African-Americans.”

Musk, who is Caucasian, was born in South Africa.

The remark solicited a flood of allegations of racism directed towards DeSantis from a variety of left-wing voices on social media.

“Is there a joke somewhere in here? I don’t get it,” CNN commentator and The View co-host Ana Navarro tweeted.

“If [sic] said before that @GovRonDeSantis is a humorless, more openly fascist version of Trump. Here he is displaying the former quality in that for him, ‘humor’ means mocking Black Americans with his own, idiotic and offensive version of replacement theory. Black Floridians take note,” tweeted MSNBC host Joy Reid.

“I understand the ugliness of what he‘s doing here because I am a member of a minority too. We are not a punch line & neither are Black Americans. Jokes about skin color & physical features have no place. This is sick.” CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen tweeted.

The Nation correspondent Elie Mystal simply wrote, profanely, “F*ck all these people.”

DeSantis recently came out ahead of even former President Donald Trump in a pair of straw polls of Republican voters asking for who they believe the 2024 GOP candidate should be.