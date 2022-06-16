ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth Herald

Angels walk among us: Maine man's home gets extreme makeover thanks to volunteers

By Shawn P. Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
“Do you need help?”

Think of how much nicer the world would be if more people asked that question of others in their midst. That’s what Mary Gannaway asked Felix Goodrich last summer, and the answer turned out to be “yes.” Felix needed help.

Last summer, Mary overheard Felix chatting with someone after Mass at Holy Family Church here in Sanford. She approached Felix, who told her the roof of his home on School Street was leaking. He said he did not have any money to repair it. He was diabetic and had other health issues, he added.

Mary felt a strong urge to step up and help but had a quick flash of hesitation – a reaction most of us would have, truth be told.

“It’s July,” Mary said to herself. “I want to spend time with my husband on the beach, not on a project.”

And a project that seemed daunting to boot. Mary Gannaway is a music teacher, not a roofer or a painter or a landscaper. I know this because I had the good fortune to have Mary as a music teacher when I was in the fourth, fifth and sixth grades. She was Miss Gillings then. I’ve always been grateful to her for teaching my classmates and me the Ewok song from “Return of the Jedi.” Yub-nub. E-chub yub-nub. My friends and I still say that to each other every once in a while.

Mary gave it some thought and listened to her heart. The next day, she decided that if she could find funding and volunteers, she would commit to making sure Felix got a new roof over his head.

She went to Partners Bank to discuss funding. There, she met Cassie Mosher, who then was the president of the Sanford-Springvale Rotary Club. Cassie said the club had discussed Felix’s house at one of their morning meetings. Speaking with much enthusiasm, Cassie described the Rotary Club as a “hands-on” organization that would be eager to help. Mary left the bank, feeling energized.

“I guess we are doing this,” she thought to herself.

Mary also got in touch with David Murphy and Kevin Neely, both members of the local Knights of Columbus and of St. Therese of Lisieux Parish here in Sanford. Both men have a reputation for helping people and getting things done both here at home and in such faraway places as Haiti, where they are involved in a project to improve the quality of life in a sister parish.

At the end of July, more than a dozen Knights of Columbus arrived at Felix’s house with chain saws and tree trimmers and went to work beautifying and better securing the property.

'She is special':Maine mom shares joy of baby's unusual 'mermaid birth'

As for the roof, Felix had gotten an estimate of $21,000 for repairs. The $300 that Mary had raised through an online GoFundMe campaign was no match for that.

Mary said, “I didn’t ask for money from the Prayer Warriors, but I put out a prayer request which reached hundreds.”

And made thousands. One woman donated $6,500 to the cause. A few organizations – The Beacon Charitable Foundation, of Alfred, and Catholic Charities – chipped in with contributions. Donations big and small started rolling in, from individuals throughout New England and from as far away as Virginia.

With funding secured, Mary and her team of volunteers contacted the folks at Precision Roofing, of Springvale.

“They were very compassionate and gave a price of $10,000 for the garage, breezeway and home,” Mary said. “That seemed more approachable. We could do that.”

With the roof finally secured, Mary thought her job at Felix’s home was done. But then her husband, Steve, suggested that she keep going.

“Mary, the house has not been painted in 40 years,” he said. “Can you organize a painting party?”

Enter the local Rotary Club. Rotarian Elias Thomas provided the paint – a hue called “tropical hideaway” that Felix chose and described as cheerful and beautiful – and a number of weekend “painting parties” began. Rotarians Heather Beaupre and Keith Patterson and as many as 50 others from the community all joined the effort to transform Felix’s home from its dilapidated state to something fresh and eye-catching.

“Members from various churches in Sanford and different organizations came together to help a man whose home may have been condemned,” Mary said. “But when the torrential rains came in October, and the snow fell in December, Felix was safe, dry and very grateful in his own home.”

Mary shared this story as the guest speaker at the Rotary Club’s weekly morning meeting at the Nasson Little Theatre on Thursday, June 9. Elias and Heather had invited me to attend and cover her appearance for the Coast Star. They had me at “Mary Gannaway.” I love this stuff – a chance to write a positive, feel-good story about my former music teacher delivering a presentation to a wonderful club, of which I had once been a member for years. That’s solid hometown stuff, right there.

After her presentation, Elias presented Mary with a Paul Harris recognition, the highest distinction a Rotarian can bestow upon another. Elias said the project could have overwhelmed Mary, but it did not, thanks to her faith and willingness to reach out to others.

“You have really made a huge difference in this community,” Elias told Mary.

Walking on (Camp) Sunshine:Trio from Wells walk 26.2 miles for a cause

On Monday, I visited Felix and sat with him for a few moments on is front steps. He shared his story with me – indeed, it’s one of financial struggles and health challenges – and praised Mary and all those volunteers who helped him last summer. His appreciation for all and his faith in God were on full display. He told me that he believes in angels, including ones who walk among us, and he said Mary Gannaway was one of them.

“If it wasn’t for Mary,” he said, “I’d be out of here.”

Shawn P. Sullivan is an award-winning columnist and is a reporter for the York County Coast Star. He can be reached at ssullivan@seacoastonline.com.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

