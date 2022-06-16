ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Maine primary election: Jordan, McAdam and Runte win House primary races

By Shawn P. Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
YORK COUNTY, Maine — The Maine State Primary on Tuesday proved a winner for Republican Elizabeth Jordan and Democrats Jack McAdam and Walter Runte too, as all three secured their party’s nominations in each of their contested house district races.

House District 134

In the race for Maine House District 134, Jordan bested fellow candidate Ronald Russell, 406-145, or 74% to 26%, according to the Associated Press, which reported these results with 95% of the district’s vote counted.

On Wednesday, Jordan thanked those who voted for her, helped her campaign, and encouraged and supported her.

"I am grateful for the confidence you have placed in my candidacy, and I am humbled and thankful for this opportunity to move on to the general election in November ... I look forward to seeing a return of Maine being a place where we can once again live up to the slogan, 'The Way Life Should Be.'"

In the general election this fall, Jordan will face incumbent Democratic state Rep. Traci Gere.

In an interview before the primary, Jordan said her main concern, the one on which she will focus if elected, is inflation and the high cost of living in Maine.

“We need to cut taxes,” she said.

Jordan was born and raised in Maine. She and her husband and their three children lived in Virginia for many years. She returned to her home state in 2017, following the death of her husband.

She is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and spent much of her adult life as a homemaker, mother, and community volunteer.

House District 134 is comprised of Kennebunkport, where both Jordan and Gere live, and parts of Kennebunk and Biddeford.

House District 141

On the Democrat side, Jack McAdan captured his party’s nomination for the House District 141 race. McAdam earned 182 votes to fellow candidate Patricia Kidder’s 121, making for a 60%-40% split between the two. On Wednesday, AP declared McAdam the winner with 63% of all the votes counted.

On Wednesday, McAdam said Governor Janet Mills called to congratulate him on his primary victory.

"I'm pretty happy," McAdam said. "I'd like to thank those who voted for me - and even those who didn't vote for me, I thank them for going to the polls and voting."

This fall, McAdam, of Springvale, will face Republican Lucas Lanigan, also of Springvale, who was uncontested in his bid for the GOP nomination.

Before the primary, McAdam, who owns McDougal Orchards in Springvale with his wife, Ellen, cited his experiences as a farmer and his career as a captain with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as what distinguished him in his bid for the Democratic nod in his district. He also mentioned his record of community service in Sanford – he is a local Planning Board member, managed the Sanford Farmers Market for a decade, was once an election clerk and a town meeting member, and sits on the board for the Nasson Community Center, for a few examples.

McAdam emphasized environmental priorities when asked where he would apply his focus if he wins this fall’s election. As a legislator, he said he would be committed to helping to ensure that Maine Won’t Wait, Governor Janet Mills’s four-year plan to address climate change, is fully pursued.

McAdam also said he would focus on eliminating food insecurity in Maine.

House District 141 consists of Shapleigh, Newfield and part of Sanford.

House District 146

In the race for House District 146, Walter Runte, of York, defeated Heath Ouellette, of Ogunquit, for the Democratic nomination, 355-271, or 57% to 43%. Although AP had not officially declared Runte the winner as of Wednesday afternoon, the news organization reported these results with roughly 95% of the overall vote counted.

On Wednesday, Runte said Mills called him and congratulated him on his victory. He said he was pleased by the results and glad to see that the issues he focused on "clearly resonated" with voters.

"It's full speed to November," he said.

Runte will face Republican Bradley Moulton, of York, this fall. Moulton was uncontested in his bid for the GOP nod.

In an interview before the primary, Runte emphasized protecting the environment and acting to address Climate Change as his top priorities.

Runte is a U.S. Army veteran and a graduate with a bachelor’s degree in math and chemistry and a master’s degree in nuclear engineering from Pennsylvania State University. He also earned a graduate certificate in Community Planning and Sustainable Development from the University of Southern Maine.

He spent much of his career in the electric utility industry and in the clean energy sector. Eight years ago, he and his wife moved to York, where she has roots, to raise their children. In the time since, Runte has served as a member of the town’s Energy Steering Committee and Planning Board. Currently, he is chairing the town’s Climate Action Plan Steering Committee.

In addition to environmental issues, Runte said he also would make housing his focus if he's elected in November. He said he learned a lot about the subject during his time on the Planning Board.

House District 146 is comprised of Ogunquit and parts of Wells and York.

More match-ups for the fall

Republicans and Democrats who did not face challenges for their party’s nomination for the Maine Senate or House now can turn their full focus to the general election.

Democratic incumbent Sen. Henry Ingwersen, of Arundel, and Republican David Corbett, of Lyman, will face off in Maine Senate District 32, which is comprised of Arundel, Lyman, Dayton, Hollis and Biddeford.

Republican Matthew Harrington, of Sanford, and Democrat Kendra Williams, of Sanford, will compete for the seat in Senate District 33, which is comprised of Sanford, Lebanon, Alfred and Waterboro.

Democratic incumbent Sen. Joseph Rafferty, of Kennebunk, and Republican Brad Ducharme, of Kennebunk, are the two locked in the race for Maine Senate District 34, which consists of Berwick, North Berwick, and parts of Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Wells.

Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Lawrence, of Eliot, and Republican Julie Rakic, of Kittery, will compete for the seat for Maine Senate District 35, which comprises South Berwick, Eliot, and parts of York, Kittery, and Ogunquit.

Republican Todd DiFede and Democrat Dan Sayre, both of Kennebunk, will battle for the House District 135 seat, which represents Kennebunk.

Republican incumbent state Rep. Wayne Parry and Democrat Kirstan Watson, both of Arundel, are in the race for House District 140, which consists of Arundel and Dayton and part of Lyman.

Democrat Joseph Hanslip and Republican Pamela Buck, both of Sanford, will face off in the race for House District 142, which is comprised of part of Sanford.

Democrat Wes Davie and Republican Matthew Toth, both of Sanford, will compete for the House District 143 seat, which represents part of Sanford.

Republican incumbent State Rep. Tim Roche and Democrat Dan Hobbs, both of Wells, are seeking the seat for House District 145, which is comprised of part of Wells.

Republican David Koopman and Democrat Holly Sargent, both of York, are pursuing the seat in House District 147, which consists of part of York.

Democratic incumbent state Rep. Tiffany Roberts, of South Berwick, and Republican Mark Rouillard, of North Berwick, are in the race for House District 149, which is comprised of parts of South Berwick and North Berwick.

Democratic incumbent state Rep. Michele Meyer and Republican David Rumery, both of Eliot, will face each other in the race for House District 150, which consists of Eliot and parts of South Berwick and Kittery.

And, lastly, Democratic incumbent state Rep. Kristi Mathieson and Republican Howard Patten, both of Kittery, will compete for the seat in House District 151, which consists of most of Kittery.

Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

