Ascension St. Mary’s Using Robotic-Assisted Technology

Hemiparesis and spasticity are common co-occurring manifestations of hemispheric stroke. The relationship between impaired precision and force in voluntary movement (hemiparesis) and the increment in muscle tone that stems from dysregulated activity of the stretch reflex (spasticity) is far from clear. Here we aimed to elucidate whether variation in lesion topography affects hemiparesis and spasticity in a similar or dis-similar manner. Voxel-based lesion-symptom mapping (VLSM) was used to assess the impact of lesion topography on (a) upper limb paresis, as reflected by the Fugl-Meyer Assessment scale for the upper limb and (b) elbow flexor spasticity, as reflected by the Tonic Stretch Reflex Threshold, in 41 patients with first-ever stroke. Hemiparesis and spasticity were affected by damage to peri-Sylvian cortical and subcortical regions and the putamen. Hemiparesis (but not spasticity) was affected by damage to the corticospinal tract at corona-radiata and capsular levels, and by damage to white-matter association tracts and additional regions in the temporal cortex and pallidum. VLSM conjunction analysis showed only a minor overlap of brain voxels where the existence of damage affected both hemiparesis and spasticity, suggesting that control of voluntary movement and regulation of muscle tone at rest involve largely separate parts of the motor network.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO