Ascension St. Mary’s Using Robotic-Assisted Technology

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 34 (2022) Cite this article. You have full access to this article via your institution. Uncontrolled bleeding is a leading cause of death after traumatic injury. Evidence from large-scale randomized trials shows that urgent treatment with tranexamic acid (TXA) reduces bleeding deaths and all-cause mortality, without increasing the risk of thrombotic adverse events1,2. TXA also reduces head injury deaths in patients with traumatic brain injury3. In their article (Moore, E. E. et al. Trauma-induced coagulopathy. Nat.Â Rev. Dis. Primers 7, 30 (2021)), Moore and colleagues4 argue that TXA should only be used if patients have viscoelastic haemostatic assay (VHA) evidence of hyperfibrinolysis. In the pre-hospital setting, where VHA results are unavailable, the authors suggest that TXA use should be limited to severely injured patients, based on the belief that shock is the main driver of fibrinolytic dysregulation.
