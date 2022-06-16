Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com

Looking for more information on the stories covered in today's Week in Review segment?

You can find the stories here:

Sprouts Farmers Market to build first Brevard County grocery store in West Melbourne

Rockledge approves $4.1 million for community center at McKnight park

Popular Melbourne restaurant Chez Quan's to open Satellite Beach location in coming weeks

Record hot real estate market near Palm Bay pushes Brevard County home prices to $343,000

Rob Landers is a veteran multimedia journalist for the USA Today Network of Florida. Contact Landers at 321-242-3627 or rlanders@gannett.com . Twitter: @ByRobLanders

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Sprouts, Rockledge center, Chez Quans and hot housing market - Week in Review