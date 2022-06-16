ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Energy experts suggest keeping your thermostat at 78° in the summer

By WBRC Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s heating up! Which means your energy costs are probably going up. Alabama Power...

Historic Alabama tower reopens to public after 20 years

The Flagg Mountain Tower has reopened to the public after 20 years of closure. Flagg Mountain is the southernmost Appalachian peak over 1,000 feet, located in the Weogufka State Forest in Coosa County, Alabama. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey attended last week’s reopening ceremony. “It was a pleasure to visit Coosa...
ALABAMA STATE
Priced out of the Alabama housing market

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Many young couples dream of owning their own home, but more and more potential homebuyers are having their dreams go up in smoke due to Alabama's sizzling hot real estate market. Experts say while the market will inevitably cool and we'll see more modest growth, they don't expect to see prices return to pre-pandemic levels. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane has the full story in the video above.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Power offers tips to keep cooling bills low

Air conditioners across Tuscaloosa are running non-stop as heat indexes climb to 100 degrees. Its so hot the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory warning for much of the state. But as temperatures rise, power bills will soon be rising. Shernita Price says she knows her power bill will...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Operation Grow helps veterans start farms in Alabama

ALABAMA (WTVM) - If you’ve served in the military and are maybe at a crossroad trying to decide what to do next - there’s a targeted program statewide that helps veterans plant seeds for a new career. “There are three main components of Operation Grow, which is training,...
ALABAMA STATE
FIRST ALERT: A welcome reprieve from the humidity!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The weekend started off on the hot and humid side, but relief is moving in as we speak! A cool front (more of a “comfy” front as Meteorologist Jill Gilardi says!) is moving across Alabama, bringing a dose of much-needed lower humidity that will stick around through early next week. This front will help lows to fall into the mid 60s for tomorrow morning -- if not upper 50s in some of our normally cooler locations! Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s for Sunday -- much more seasonable for June. So, though it will still be hot, the dry heat will be more bearable than the humid heat. Regardless, if you have any outdoor plans for Juneteenth or Father’s Day, make sure to slather on sunscreen: the UV index will still be running high. Enjoy the summer sunshine though!
ALABAMA STATE
Meet Southern Skin Divers Supply—the oldest dive shop in the US

Southern Skin Divers Supply has been open for 69 years and is the oldest scuba diving training and supply shop in the United States. Read on to learn all about it. Around 69 years ago, a man named Bill Tant returned to Birmingham after serving as an airborne ranger in US Military. Shortly after coming back to Birmingham, Tant decided to open one of the very first Aqualung Scuba Diving facilities.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama in 60 seconds: Waterfalls

With all due respect to TLC, maybe chasing waterfalls is a good thing to do during blazing Alabama summers. Here is a minute’s worth of some of Alabama’s best waterfalls to cool you down and provide a little Zen until you can visit in person. Alabama waterfalls in...
ALABAMA STATE
Downed trees, power outages reported across Alabama from Friday storms

A line of storms producing plenty of rain and strong winds along with some hail moved across central Alabama on Friday, causing some damage and power outages in several areas. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., predicting large hail and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area in a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather.
ALABAMA STATE
Gov. Ivey announces Alabama hits brand-new record low unemployment rate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted May unemployment rate is 2.7%, a new record low, down from April’s rate of 2.8%, and below May 2021′s rate of 3.6%. “Once more, we are seeing the resiliency of Alabama’s workforce,”...
ALABAMA STATE
Excessive heat warning for Alabama coast today

More above-average temperatures are expected in parts of Alabama on Saturday, and heat advisories are in effect for the southern part of the state. There’s even an excessive heat warning in place for parts of the coast, according to the National Weather Service, where the heat index could climb as high as 115 degrees today.
ALABAMA STATE
Tereshia Huffman, Alabama House of Representatives District 56

Political experience: Member, Birmingham Water Works board; field organizer for Mayor Randall Woodfin’s 2021 campaign. Professional experience: Previous community organizer for House District 60. Worked in the office of Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, including in human resources and in human services; managed a streetcar project, worked on time-saving and information technology programs, secured funding for 350,000 meals for children during the summer. Worked in the office of DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, where she led projects on water infrastructure and blight removal and started an urban garden food project. Worked in a child advocacy center, REV and KHA consulting. Has worked for Birmingham Promise as a student outreach coordinator since October.
ALABAMA STATE

