LISTEN: Tampa Bay Observes Juneteenth

By Gordon Byrd
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA -- Juneteenth, the commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States, is being observed this weekend. Several events are taking place through Monday.

The city of Tampa is raising the Juneteenth flag at City Hall Friday morning. The city is holding a festival with vendors in the area from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday. St. Petersburg is hosting a business expo on 22nd Avenue South near 9th Avenue South, in an area known as the "Historic Deuces" for being a former center of black-owned businesses, much like Central Avenue in pre-interstate Tampa. Spokesperson Malynda Washington says it showcases more than a hundred vendors and features music and entertainment. "We have a journey of black music from Hip-Hop to R&B to Jazz. Blues... lots of artistic entertainment." Washington says there are also kid-friendly events and a family-friendly atmosphere. The event happens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free.

Meantime, Tampa is hosting a cultural festival and celebration at Raymond James Stadium Saturday afternoon from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. It features live music,a job fair and a health clinic. Queen B, D-Strong and DJ Shizm of our sister station 95.7 The Beat Ticket information is available at this link.

But while Monday is the federal Juneteenth holiday, it's not a day of for state of Florida or city employees. At Thursday's Tampa city council meeting, local resident Eddie Adams Jr. asked council why that hasn't happened yet. City councilman Orlando Gudes responded that it's a matter of negotiation with employee unions, and he hopes that a Juneteenth paid holiday can be in place by this time in 2023.

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

