BROOKLINE, Mass. — Typically, Keegan Bradley said, he’s used to being the guy in the bleachers. Bradley is as New England as it gets. He grew up in Woodstock, Vt. and went to high school in Hopkinton, Mass. He bleeds Red Sox red and he spent his childhood obsessing over Bruins and Celtics and Pats and Sox. The names of the guys he used to cheer for from the bleachers — Trot Nixon and Kevin Millar and Troy O’Leary and more — roll off his tongue. He lights up at the very mention of Tom Brady.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO