Lawrenceburg, TN

Harold "Shorty" Fields

radio7media.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarold "Shorty" Fields, age 78, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Alive Hospice Residence Nashville. He was a native of Liberty Grove, TN, a self-employed used car salesman, avid dirt track racer, and a member of Mars Hill United Methodist Church. Mr. Fields served his country in...

www.radio7media.com

radio7media.com

Martha Mozell Crane Davis

Martha Mozell Crane Davis, age 87, of Henryville, TN passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Scott in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a homemaker, and a member of Henryville United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, William...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

Alice Marion Lyles

Alice Marion Lyles , age 83 of Nunnelly, TN passed away Friday June 17, 2022 at Home after an extended illness. She was a native of Buffalo,NY.a Homemaker, and a member of Nunnelly United Methodist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday June 22, 2022 at 11:00 am. Jim Melrose will be officiating. Burial will follow in Mt Nebo Cemetery.
NUNNELLY, TN
radio7media.com

In Memory of Lee Frazier: Building Dedication at Lawrenceburg Rotary Park

A BUILDING AT LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY PARK WAS DEDICATED TO THE MEMORY OF LEE FRAZIER ON FRIDAY. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, LEE WAS THE ROTARY PARK CARETAKER AND LEADER OF THE MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR GROUNDS CREW FOR OVER TWENTY-FIVE YEARS. HE PASSED AWAY IN FEBRUARY OF THIS YEAR. A COMMEMORATIVE PLAQUE WAS UNVEILED AT “THE HUT” WHICH IS AN AUXILIARY BUILDING AT ROTARY PARK THAT SERVES AS THE BASE OF OPERATIONS FOR THE FAIR GROUNDS CREW.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

Latasha Snow Hernandez

LATASHA SNOW HERNANDEZ , AGE 38 OF ST. JOSEPH, TN PASSED AWAY THURSDAY, JUNE 16, 2022 AT HOME AFTER A BRIEF ILLNESS. SHE WAS A NATIVE OF LAWRENCE COUNTY,TN,A COOK FOR ST. JOSEPH CAFÉ,AND A MEMBER OF IRON CITY FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH. FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT IRON CITY FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH ON TUESDAY, JUNE 21, 2022 AT 1:00 PM. STACY HOLT WILL BE OFFICIATING. BURIAL WILL FOLLOW IN WOLFCREEK CEMETERY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Giles County

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: GILES COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 11 AT THE 13.1 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
GILES COUNTY, TN
themoorecountynews.com

Benji, Beth and Chuck open Lucky Duck

Lynchburg locals Chuck Baker and Benji Garland have partnered together to open Lucky Duck River Rentals, offering guests the opportunity to rent kayaks and canoes for a scenic float on the Duck River at the site of the historic Halls Mill Market in Shelbyville. The market, run by Beth Nicolay, offers all of the drinks, snacks, and supplies that one would need for a river float, including a delicious menu from the restaurant. The Mill Burger is sure to hit the spot after being on the Duck.
LYNCHBURG, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Body of Deceased Rockvale Man Pulled From Lake

(SMYRNA, TN 4:15PM) Divers recovered the body of a Rockvale man who fell out of a boat Sunday (6/19/2022) near Stewart's Creek Boat Ramp, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant said. The name of the deceased male is not yet being released until family members are notified. RCSO Deputy Sgt....
SMYRNA, TN
Grundy County Herald

Former Tullahoma News publisher passes

Long-time Tullahoma News publisher, former owner of The Moore County News, career journalist and accomplished race car driver Terry G. Craig passed away at the age of 83. Terry G. Craig died in Atlanta, Ga. Craig was born in Indiana, Pa., on June 19, 1938 to Mrs. Lavina Craig. Following a Homer City (PA) High School sports-filled career, including being a member of the first team to go undefeated in the school’s 75-year history, he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1955 and served honorably for four years. During that time, he was a member of the Combat Air Strike Force and was awarded several decorations during the Cold War period. He saw duty throughout the world, including Taiwan, Turkey, South Korea, Spain and Cuba. At the time he used the name of his stepfather, Wilkinson. Following his military service, a move to Miami, FL in 1960, resulted in working for the Miami Herald for almost 13 years. His start in production led to a sports reporter position and news editor of one of the largest community newspapers in Miami, the North Dade Journal, in North Miami, for the Herald.
TULLAHOMA, TN
WSMV

Tree falls on Dickson woman, breaking her spine, ribs

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Strong storms came dangerously close to killing a Dickson woman Friday morning when part of a tree came crashing down on her front porch. It left her trapped under its weight and broke her spine and several ribs. That’s according to Nancy Rutan’s husband, Gary, who watched it all.
DICKSON, TN
CNHI

Arrest reports June 18

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday. • Autumn Beadle, 16000 block Poplar Creek Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance. • Jonathon Parsons, 27000 block Bain Road, Athens, second-degree domestic violence- assault 2- unfounded. • Ricky Yates, 18000 block Tillman Mill Road, Athens, third-degree...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Maury County Man Found Dead in Cumberland River

A MAURY COUNTY MAN WAS FOUND DEAD IN THE CUMBERLAND RIVER TUESDAY NIGHT NEAR DOWNTOWN NASHVILLE. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE NEAR 1ST AVENUE NORTH SHORTLY AFTER 7 PM. THE BODY WAS REMOVED AROUND 8:15. AUTHORITIES WERE ABLE TO IDENTIFY THE MALE AS 35-YEAR-OLD JOSHUA CAIN MCCORMACK OF COLUMBIA. THE BODY WAS SENT TO THE MEDICAL EXAMINER TO DETERMINE THE CAUSE OF DEATH.
radio7media.com

USDA Commodity Distribution Scheduled for Giles County

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED THURSDAY JUNE 30TH IN GILES COUNTY AT THE GILES COUNTY AGRI PARK LOCATED ON ELKTON PARK IN PULASKI. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 10 TO 12. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP AND RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
GILES COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
radio7media.com

Upcoming Events at David Crockett State Park

SEVERAL FUN PROGRAMS FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY ARE SCHEDULED FOR THIS WEEKEND AT DAVID CROCKETT STATE PARK IN LAWRENCEBURG. ON SATURDAY KICK YOUR WEEKEND OFF BY MAKING YOUR OWN PINECONE BIRD FEEDER AT 12 AT THE CROCKETT MUSEUM, FOLLOWED BY A BUG’S LIFE AT 4. THERE IS A SMALL ADMISSION PRICE FOR EACH. ON SUNDAY ENJOY TWO FREE ACTIVITIES LEARN ABOUT ANIMAL SENSES AT THE MUSEUM AT 10:30 AND REPURPOSE TP ROLL MARIONETTE ANIMALS AT THE MUSEUM AT 3:30. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THESE ACTIVITIES ALONG WITH OTHER ACTIVITIES GOING ON THIS WEEKEND GO TO TN STATE PARKS DOT COM OR CALL THE PARK OFFICE AT 931-903-2323.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
WSMV

Heavy storms sneak up on Middle Tennessee, leave damage behind

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The recent heat wave has dominated the lives of Middle Tennesseans for the last week as temperatures hovered around, and even surpassed, historic levels. With abnormal heat, comes the ever-looming possibility of an unstable weather system popping up, should a cold front move through...even briefly. This...
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Paul S. Martin Visits Lawrenceburg Rotary Club as Guest Speaker

PAUL S. MARTIN WAS THE GUEST SPEAKER AT THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB ON FRIDAY. MARTIN IS AN ANTHROPOLOGIST AND ARCHAEOLOGIST THAT UTILIZES SHALLOW SURFACE GEOPHYSICAL METHODS AND HUMAN REMAINS DETECTION CANINES TO HELP PREVENT THE UNINTENTIONAL DISTURBANCE OF HUMAN BURIALS ON ARCHAEOLOGICALLY RELEVANT SITES. MARTIN IS THE FOUNDER OF H-R-D SPECIALIZED K9 TRAINING AND MARTIN ARCHAEOLOGY CONSULTING, WHICH PROVIDES SPECIALIZED TRAINING CLASSES AND WORKS ON ARCHAEOLOGICAL PROJECTS THROUGHOUT THE UNITED STATES. SINCE 2018, HE HAS BEEN AN ANTHROPOLOGIST AND CANINE HANDLER FOR HISTORY FLIGHT, A NON-PROFIT FOCUSED ON SEARCHING FOR, LOCATING, AND RECOVERING THE MORE THAN 81,000 MISSING AMERICAN SERVICES MEMBERS. HE IS ALSO A MEMBER OF THE KLAASKIDS SEARCH CENTER FOR MISSING AND TRAFFICKED CHILDREN BASED IN FLORIDA AND LOCALLY HE IS A MEMBER OF THE HEART OF THE SOUTH K9 SEARCH AND RECOVERY TEAM.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN

