This week, it was announced that the 1914 building at 1025 E. Locust St. in Riverwest, long home to Ma Baensch Food Co., is for sale. Today we got a final peek inside. Lina “Ma” Baensch – who founded the company in 1932 – purchased the 9,650-square-foot building in 1946 from Cudahy Brothers, who had built it in 1914 as a meat storage facility on land purchased that year from Schlitz Brewing Co.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO