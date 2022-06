NEW BERN, Craven County — A heat advisory is in place for much of inland eastern North Carolina and there is a slight risk for severe weather Friday evening. StormTrack 12 Meteorologist Les Still said Greene, Pitt, Martin and Bertie Counties aren’t officially listed in the advisory because the dew points will become just slightly lower in those areas, bringing the expected feels-like temperature down to just below the 105 threshold.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO