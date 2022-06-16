ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

Winter Haven police arrest 3, confiscate enough fentanyl to potentially kill 1,600 people

By FOX 13 News Staff
fox13news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A potentially lethal amount of fentanyl has been taken off the street after police received tips about drug sales taking place at a Winter Haven home. Ildefonso Mendez-Rios, 60, Fernando Sanchez, 59, and Sandra Cruz, 52, were arrested on Wednesday when police executing a search warrant discovered...

www.fox13news.com

Winter Haven, FL
Winter Haven, FL
#Drug Possession#Police#Fentanyl#Drugs#Methamphetamine#221st St Sw#Mendez Rios
