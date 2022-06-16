Eastern milksnake slithers to new designation: official snake of Illinois

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The state of Illinois now has an official snake.

The eastern milksnake will enjoy the designation, with Gov. JB Pritzker’s signature on legislation that is credited to a 7th-grader, Gentry Heiple of Carterville Junior High School. Heiple worked with state Rep. Dave Severin, R-Benton, to make his idea a reality.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our young Illinoisans, like Gentry Heiple, who have gotten involved in our state’s legislative process,” Pritzker said in a news release.

The eastern milksnake lives in fields, woodlands, rocky hills, and river bottoms across Illinois. It ranges from 24 to 36 inches in length, has smooth scales, large blotches with brown or black borders, and a y- or v-shaped mark on its head. It is non-poisonous, and some people keep them as pets.

“I decided to do this bill to try and highlight the good and importance of snakes all over,” Gentry Heiple said in a news release. “I was surprised to see the amount of people with such fear [of the animals] be so intrigued and supportive of this snake bill.”

Pritzker signed a bill designating dolostone as the state rock earlier this month. It, too, was developed with the help of Illinois students.

