Pet of the week: Meet Hudson

Name: Hudson

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Sex: Male

Age: 8

Color: Flame Point

Hudson is looking for a barn home! Hudson is a spry and active 8-year-old male barn cat who is assessed as social. Hudson is generally friendly with people but does best with outdoor access and would not be happy living in an indoor home. Hudson would likely be a good fit for someone who is looking for a feline buddy to join them while out gardening or tinkering in the garage. Hudson recently had surgery to repair an issue with his eyelids, but he is healing well and is now ready to find a home! You can meet Hudson and our other adoptable animals at Kitsap Humane Society, open for walk-up appointments on a first-come, first-served basis. For more, visit www.kitsap-humane.org .

