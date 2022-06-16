ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets Notes: Max Scherzer set for rehab assignment, Starling Marte hopes to play Friday

By Ryan Chichester
 3 days ago

Starling Marte appears to have avoided serious injury after getting hit with a 97 mph pitch on the wrist on Wednesday night.

The Mets outfielder told reporters that while he isn't in Thursday's lineup, he hopes to play on Friday after X-rays were negative.

"I felt a little bit tight in my ability to actually swing," Marte said through his interpreter. "But maybe give it another day and I'll be ready to go...just one day, I think."

Meanwhile, Max Scherzer threw a three-inning simulated game on Thursday, and is now scheduled to start a rehab assignment on Tuesday, which could be his only rehab start if all goes well. Scherzer has been nursing a sore oblique but appears to be on track to return on the earlier side of his 6-8 timeline, which would be in about two weeks.

