Lafayette, IN

IHSAA baseball: Central Catholic 'wanted to be the Jasper of 1A' and now eyes eighth title

By Sam King, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE — When Tim Bordenet returned to his alma mater for his second stint as Central Catholic baseball coach, he set the highest standard for the program.

"I do recall when I first came back here that I told that group that our goal is to become the Jasper of 1A," Bordenet said. "At that time, Jasper was going to the state finals it seemed like every year. That was our goal. We wanted to be the Jasper of 1A."

That was more than two decades ago and no current member of the Knights' roster was alive then.

But all these years later, we have a comparative basis.

When Bordenet returned to Central Catholic in 2001, Jasper was in the midst of four state championship game appearances in a five-year span. That program has now played in 10 state title games, a record that will be matched by Central Catholic on Saturday.

MORE: 'That was insane' Extra-inning thriller sends Central Catholic baseball to state finals

MORE: 'He’s hot right now' Ryan Schummer's bat pushes Central Catholic into IHSAA semistate

"Seeing all those state championships we've been to and now getting to do it myself is unlike anything I could ever dream of," senior first baseman Justin Brady said.

Brady witnessed many of CC's seven Class A state titles firsthand, watching his cousin Austin Munn star for the Knights.

It will be six years to the day since Central Catholic last played in a state championship baseball game when the Knights take the field on Saturday and that was in a Class 2A game. Had CC won that day — the Knights lost 7-6 to Providence on a walk-off squeeze bunt — it would have moved to Class 3A due to tradition factor.

Instead, CC remained in Class 2A until this season, when it fell back into Indiana's smallest classification due to enrollment and lack of postseason success in recent seasons.

Trying to put its own stamp on the legacy of a historic program has been the driving force to get back to Victory Field.

"All three years of my baseball career, and with COVID (canceling the 2020 season), I haven't had a chance at a sectional," said third baseman Billy Owens, who was a reserve on CC's Class A runner-up basketball team in March. "This is my one opportunity as a senior to have a chance to win a state championship and put another number up on the scoreboard. It's special."

Owens can recall when it was almost a given that Central Catholic would play during the final weekend of the season.

Growing up going to CC baseball camps while in elementary school at St. Boniface, Owens recalls a standard of excellence set by Bordenet even back then at younger levels.

"We always try to outwork our opponent and we feel like if we do that, we give ourselves a pretty good opportunity to win," Bordenet said. "More times than not, that's worked out well for us."

Bordenet has seven state championships as a coach to attest to that.

But this group is trying to give him his first since 2013.

Along the way, everyone has had a key moment.

Ben Mazur has been every bit the star pitcher a team needs to make a long tournament run.

Ryan Schummer brought a hot bat throughout the postseason.

Evan Dienhart pitched out of a bases loaded, one-out jam in the bottom of the seventh of a tie game during last week's semistate and Owen Munn provided the go-ahead hit in the eighth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15R094_0gD8LR4900

One month ago, Central Catholic was 13-6, but had played its way into a Hoosier Conference championship game against Western and lefty ace Mitchell Dean, a Louisville recruit, and won 6-1 which began a 13-game streak of victories.

"It's really about these guys. We've persevered through a lot of things this year," Bordenet said. "Injuries, games we let get away or didn't play our best and finally hit our stride about three-fourths of the way through the season and haven't looked back since."

All along, Bordenet believed this group was a state championship caliber team.

Even when the offense struggled early on.

Even when the defense made costly mistakes.

Bordenet always has viewed the regular season as practice for the postseason.

It was exactly that as the Knights have found their form at the right time.

"Our kids are excited. It has been a few years since we've been back," Bordenet said. "Six years to the day on Saturday from the last time we were there.

"These guys were in junior high and elementary school at that time. They were at the age where they were impressionable and knew how cool it was to be able to play in Victory Field. Now, here they are having their own opportunity to do that."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

Class A state championship

No. 3 Central Catholic (26-6) vs. Tecumseh (19-12)

At Victory Field

Time: 4:30 p.m., Saturday

Webstream: IHSAAtv.org

About Central Catholic: The third-ranked Knights have won 13 straight games, beginning with a Hoosier Conference championship win over Western on May 13. ... Central Catholic is seeking the program's eighth state championship and 26th in school history. ... CC is playing in its fourth state championship this school year (volleyball, girls basketball, boys basketball). ... Knights coach Tim Bordenet is currently tied with former LaPorte coach Ken Schreiber and Andrean coach Dave Pishkur (playing in 3A state championship) with seven state championship. ... Probable starters: Owen Munn, jr., 2B (.366, 32 R, 7 2B, 1 HR, 23 RBI); Evan Dienhart, jr., SS (.462, 31 R, 18 RBI); Ben Mazur, jr., P (.258, 7 2B, 1 HR, 10 RBI, 8-1, 0.63 ERA, 55 ⅓ IP, 96 K, 19 BB); Ryan Schummer, jr., C (.354, 14 R, 8 2B, 2 HR, 26 RBI); TJ Bell, jr., DH (.182, 15 R, 17 RBI); Justin Brady, sr., 1B (.250, 21 R, 8 2B, 21 RBI); Carter Johnson, sr., LF (.259, 10 RBI); Kayden Minnich, so., RF (.270, 20 R, 7 2B, 21 RBI); Brinn Robbins, so., CF (.250, 26 R); Billy Owens, sr., 3B (.286).

About Tecumseh: The Braves have won nine straight games and outscored their last five opponents 49-7. ... Tecumseh is seeking the program's second state championship (2003), eighth in school history and third in the last four months (girls basketball, softball). ... The Braves are 2-1 against Central Catholic in the state tournament, defeating CC in the state semifinals in 2003 and '04 and falling to the Knights in the 2010 Class A title game. ... A win by would be the most losses for a state championship team since Tecumseh finished 16-12 in 2003. ... Probable starters: Conner Anglin, jr., C (.472, 35 R, 3 HR, 29 RBI); Brody Julian, jr., SS (.376, 25 R, 14 RBI); Dax Bailey, jr., P (.327, 19 R, 1 HR, 27 RBI, 5-4, 3.35 ERA, 54 ⅓ IP, 39 K, 22 BB); Drew DuPont, jr., 1B (.341, 18 R, 2 HR, 27 RBI); DJ DuPont, so., 3B (.298, 30 R, 1 HR, 17 RBI); Chase Jones, jr., CF (.253, 20 R, 1 HR, 13 RBI); Wyatt Huddleston, fr., LF (.269, 18 R); Mason Gogel, fr., 2B (.256, 14 R, 18 RBI); Braydon Long, fr., DH (.140); Thomas Pemberton, fr., RF (.167).

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: IHSAA baseball: Central Catholic 'wanted to be the Jasper of 1A' and now eyes eighth title

