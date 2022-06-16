ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders Camp Heading Elsewhere

 3 days ago

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - The Washington Commanders will not be holding training camp in Richmond this summer. The team, instead, choosing to train in Ashburn and FedEx field, basically at home. The last full training camp to be held in Richmond was in 2019.

Last year, what was then the Washington Football Team only spent a week in Richmond. There was no training camp in Richmond in 2020 because of Covid.

The General Assembly recently pulled a bill that could have helped bring a new Commanders Stadium to Virginia. The bill was pulled after numerous controversies surrounding the team, including recent comments by Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio about January 6th.

